TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

Gearing Up

Killingly officials are starting this week to look for the first of a force of constables. Town Manager Sean Hendricks says he’s looking for someone that can start right away, who’s licensed and certified. He’s using PoliceAPP, a law enforcement hiring website for the first constable but may go wider in his search for a second. A used police cruiser is expected to be in use sometime this week and a new one will be bought soon. The Killingly Town Council approved the constabulary force in December.

Redistricting Waits East Lyme is putting off redistricting of its elementary schools. A committee last night recommended to the school board the boundary shifts for the three schools be delayed until the buildings are renovated. Superintendent Jeffrey Newton says they want to keep student disruptions to a minimum.

Schemer Guilty