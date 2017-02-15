WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE









25 CANDLES FOR FOXWOODS

Foxwoods Resort Casino is celebrating its 25th anniversary. A special event was held Wednesday in the casino’s retail concourse to mark the occasion. President and CEO Felix Rappaport says Foxwoods laid the groundwork for the indian gaming industry. Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler says Foxwoods wouldn’t exist today if not for the efforts of former tribal leader Skip Hayward, who helped the Mashantuckets gain federal recognition in the 1980’s. Foxwoods has a lot of top-name entertainment on tap this week to commemorate its 25th anniversary, including John Fogarty on Thursday and Rascal Flatts on Friday. Foxwoods also plans on opening a new 36-hundred foot zip line this summer, connecting the Fox Tower to the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Museum.

MOHEGAN SUN SLOTS DOWN

Mohegan Sun is reporting a decrease in its January slots revenue. Officials say it went down 2-point-3 percent last month compared to January 2016. The casino had been posting gains in five of the last 6 months. Foxwoods Resort Casino announced Tuesday its January slots revenue was down 2-point-6 percent.

WATCHING RUSSIAN SUB

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Congressmen from Connecticut are expressing concern over reports of a Russian intelligence-collection ship traveling near the Groton Sub Base. U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney issued statements Wednesday condemning what they described as Russia’s increasing aggression. A U.S. defense official said Tuesday the Russian ship has been operating in international waters off the U.S. East Coast. The official said it made a port call in Cuba previously and was monitored off Delaware’s coast. Courtney said the vessel was later spotted about 30 miles from the Groton base. The U.S. Navy conducts similar intelligence-gathering operations against Russian military targets, such as its submarine bases, from international waters. The Democratic congressmen are calling on Republican President Donald Trump to address Russia’s actions.

NO ACCREDITATION FOR STATE MED. EXAMINER

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has lost full accreditation because of low staffing and inadequate refrigerated storage space for bodies. The office announced Wednesday that the National Association of Medical Examiners has given officials until Sept. 27 to fix the problems or lose accreditation completely. The association says state medical examiners are performing more than 325 autopsies a year, the limit set by the association. The national group says the office needs two more medical examiners to get under the limit. Chief Medical Examiner James Gill says there are plans to add refrigerated storage space, but the legislature and governor need to approve funding for more staff. Gill says inadequate staffing and heavy workloads can lead to mistakes, lack of confidence in the office and innocent people being imprisoned.