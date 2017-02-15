WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

STEP FORWARD FOR TRIANGLE PROPERTY

Another step forward for a planned re-use of the former Triangle Plastic Wire and Cable property in Jewett City. Griswold’s Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a special exception that allows for remediation and grading at the site. Green Earth Triangle is looking to build 50 small homes and some retail space at the East Main Street location. The project is estimated to cost about 12 million dollars.

PARTNERSHIP ENABLED

A bill introduced at the state Capitol would allow municipalities to enter into mutual-aid agreements with the Mohegan and Mashantucket-Pequot tribal police departments. The measure would allow cities and town to seek assistance from the tribal departments, and vice-versa, if necessary. Mohegan Police chief Jeff Hotsky is to testify in favor of the proposal at a state legislative hearing in Hartford Thursday morning.

GARDEN PLANNED

A garden is being eyed for a much neglected New London park. A non-profit group called FRESH wants to grow a community garden in McDonald Park located at Connecticut Avenue and McDonald Street. All that’s there now is asphalt and a bench. The park has the reputation of being unsafe, highlighted by three homicides there since 2010. Those working on the garden plan will meet tomorrow afternoon to finalize the project.

SOPER OUT

Mitchell Etess is returning to run the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority. Etess will replace, on an interim basis, Bobby Soper, who resigned yesterday. Etess was Soper’s predecessor, when Soper took over in 2015. Nobody, including Soper, is saying where Soper is going but he does say he’s taking on a new challenge. His contract still had about 18 months left. Etess has been serving as an advisor after his retirement.