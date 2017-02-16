THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE









EX-DOC IS SENTENCED

A former Connecticut physician who lost his medical license after being arrested two years ago following accusations of sexual assault has pleaded guilty to the charges. 46-year-old Manoj Saxena was working at a Norwich clinic in 2015 when he was arrested after four female patients accused him of groping them while conducting pelvic and breast examinations. Saxena is scheduled to be sentenced in April to 18 months in jail, followed by ten years of probation. He’ll be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

REID AND HUGHES PLAN TO BE DISCUSSED

Norwich city manager John Salamone won’t say if an executive session scheduled at the end of Tuesday night’s city council meeting concerns the Reid and Hughes building. Salamone and other city officials met behind closed doors for a third time Wednesday with a development group hoping to have the dilapidated building stabilized, so funding can be pursued to renovate the structure into retail and residential space. The city manager says Norwich officials will now review the proposal. Meanwhile, the city continues to pursue a demolition of the property, with contractor bids to do the job due by the end of the month.

WILLI COP SAVES POSSIBLE BRIDGE JUMPER

Praise is being given to a Willimantic police officer for rescuing a woman who apparently was preparing to jump from the Frog Bridge. Police say they received calls at around 9:15 Thursday morning for a woman who had climbed over the bridge’s sidewalk railing. Officer David Rovella grabbed the woman and pulled her back onto the span. Police say the woman was screaming uncontrollably, and taken to Windham Hospital for evaluation. She was not injured.

DRUG DISTRIBUTOR SENTENCED

Sentencing Thursday in federal court for a New London man convicted of distributing crack cocaine. Connecticut’s U-S Attorney says 34-year old Sydney “Fatz” Jackson will serve 120 months behind bars, and five years supervised release. A long-term investigation at the federal and state level found Jackson was a part of a heroin and cocaine drug distribution ring that had the drug sold through dealers throughout southeastern Connecticut, and the Westerly, Rhode Island area. Jackson pleaded to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine last October.

MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE SOUGHT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Some Democratic lawmakers are pushing to further increase Connecticut’s minimum wage and enact a paid family medical leave system. Democratic Senate President Martin Looney said Thursday a “sufficient minimum wage” is important for thousands of families. Meanwhile, he says they shouldn’t “face the prospect of economic ruin” when forced to take unpaid time off to care for loved ones.

The two bills are working their way through the General Assembly. Connecticut’s minimum wage recently rose to $10.10 an hour. Under this proposal, it would increase gradually to $15 an hour by January 2022. Business groups have opposed a higher wage, arguing it could worsen the state’s unemployment rate. A December report found at least 20 percent of Connecticut’s workforce, or at least 336,000 workers, earn less than $15 an hour.

HOSPITALS FIGHT BACK

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut Hospital Association is pushing back against a proposal from Gov. Dannel P. Malloy that would end the local property tax exemption that hospitals have enjoyed for years. The organization launched a television ad campaign Thursday, warning the Democratic governor’s plan will “jeopardize life-saving care.” This latest tax proposal follows another battle between Malloy’s administration and the hospitals over a tax on net patient revenues, which hospitals say increases wait times, costs taxpayers more money and reduces services. Chris McClure, a spokesman for Malloy’s budget office, notes the governor’s $20 billion budget proposal boosts total funding to the hospital industry by $28 million. He says it’s “unfortunate” that one of the few sectors that does well in Malloy’s budget is crying foul and chose to “distort the facts.”

KERRY BACK AT ALMA MATER

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Former Secretary of State John Kerry will oversee a new program at Yale University dedicated to addressing global challenges through teaching and research. Yale announced Thursday that he’ll lead the Kerry Initiative as the Ivy League institution’s first Distinguished Fellow for Global Affairs. The university says Kerry will lead a seminar in the next academic year and work with scholars to apply their expertise on issues such as failing states and the challenge of authoritarianism, violent extremism and climate change. Yale President Peter Salovey said the initiative will elevate discourse on key issues and help develop new policy ideas. The former U.S. senator from Massachusetts and Democratic nominee for president graduated from Yale in 1966. He served as secretary of state during President Barack Obama’s second term.

JURY DUTY RAISE SOUGHT IN RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The Rhode Island Senate has voted to give people called in for jury duty their first raise in more than three decades. The state Senate on Thursday voted unanimously to pass a bill that would raise Superior Court jurors’ pay from $15 a day to $35 a day. It’s been $15 a day since 1983. Sen. Elizabeth Crowley, a Central Falls Democrat, introduced the bill that calls for two incremental raises: the first to $25 a day in July 2018, then another a year later to $35 a day. Crowley says the increase would cost the state about $500,000. The state Senate passed a similar bill last year but it didn’t make it through the state House of Representatives. It now moves to the House finance committee.