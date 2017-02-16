THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

Probe No Reason

Bobby Soper’s resignation this week as president of the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority had nothing to do with financial irregularities at the tribe’s casino in Pennsylvania. That’s what Soper tells “The Day.” Soper ran Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wilkes Barre for seven years. The casino’s latest quarterly financial filing will be late due to a review of “deficiencies.” Soper says the review grows out of a investigation into a money laundering scheme in which a former Pocono vice president has pleaded guilty.

Sports Complex Recommended If you build it, they will come. Consultants have told the Groton Town Council that if a recreational complex would be built, visitors would spend and extra $1.8 million to $4.9 million. The report came after leaders asked in 2014 that an assessment of current athletic facilities be done. Consultants say a sports complex would draw 17,000 to 40,000 visitors a year and accommodate 30 to 80 jobs.

New BOE Member Nominated

A Norwich Board of Education member is out after habitually missing meetings. Republican Susan Thomas has resigned and the GOP Town Committee has already recommended a replacement. They’ve nominate Rashid Haynes and his appointment will likely be acted on next week by the city council. Thomas cited health and financial issues as reasons for submitting her resignation yesterday.

Body Found

A Westerly man who fled from a crash scene in town Sunday night is dead. Police aren’t sure if 40-year-old Michael Gaccione died from exposure or from injuries from the wreck but don’t consider his passing suspicious. He was found dead yesterday in a marina lot on Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck. Gaccione had abandoned his pickup truck Sunday night behind Renegade in the Pawcatuck Shopping Center on Route 1 following the crash.

Two Out-Of-State Men Arrested

(Machias, ME) — Two men from out of state, one from Connecticut, are facing multiple drug-trafficking charges in Maine. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Maine Drug Enforcement searched two homes Tuesday night after undercover purchases of crack cocaine and heroin, and seized evidence. A quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia was seized. Rafael Santiago of Brooklyn and Marco Serrano of New Bedford, Massachusetts, are in the Washington County Jail in Machias.

Danielson Man Busted For Bank Robberies

(Danielson, CT) — A Danielson man and his alleged accomplice are in custody in connection with a pair of bank robberies. Police in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, say 36-year-old Eric Sheridan held up the Salisbury Bank and Trust on Main Street on Monday. Sheridan is accused of robbing another Salisbury Bank and Trust yesterday in Canaan. Police say Sheridan was arrested after crashing his car into a tree along Route 44 in Canaan a short time after the robbery. Rachelle Winter of East Providence, Rhode Island, is also in custody.