FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

DEADLINE ALMOST HERE

This Sunday is the deadline for Preston and the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority to finalize a purchase and sale agreement for the former state hospital property. Both sides say the deadline will not be met, but add a final plan is expected to be adopted very soon. A closed-door meeting on Monday is scheduled to iron out some remaining technical issues. Town First Selectman Bob Congdon says Preston, after Sunday, will be obligated to inform other interested parties about the available property, but expects a final deal with the tribe will be reached. A public hearing on Thursday by the Preston Redevelopment Authority is still scheduled regarding the tribe’s conceptual design plan.

MORE CHARGES FOR DANIELSON DRIVER

FOSTER, R.I. (AP) – A 39-year-old Danielson driver involved in a fatal three-car crash in Rhode Island has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of child pornography. James Beattie was seriously injured in the Jan. 29 crash on Route 101 in Foster. State Police investigating the crash say they found the pornography on Beattie’s cell phone. Police say the accident occurred when Beattie’s westbound car crossed the center line and struck a car driven by 40-year-old Orlando Colon of Southbridge, Massachusetts, which then struck another vehicle. Colon was killed. Two people in the third vehicle and a passenger in Beattie’s car also suffered injuries. Police say Beattie remains hospitalized. He also faces charges of driving to endanger resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in physical injury.

MURPHY PROTESTS PRUITT NOMINATION

As expected, the Republican-led U-S Senate confirms former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency. The vote occurred Friday after an all-night session by Democrats called for Pruitt’s nomination to be rejected. Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy says Pruitt’s numerous lawsuits filed against E-P-A when he was attorney general should disqualify him from leading the agency. Murphy says he’s concerned that Pruitt’s close ties to the oil and gas industry will compromise his role as E-P-A chief.

NL SOBER HOUSE CERTIFICATION

An effort is underway to make sure more recovery houses in New London are properly certified. Lawrence and Memorial Hospital is awarding five-thousand dollars to the non-profit group Community Speaks Out to establish a voluntary certification program. L&M Vice President of Development and Community Relations Bill Stanley says the hospital is honored to fund the new initiative. Stanley made the announcement Friday at a SCAAD recovery house for women. Community Speaks Out board member Ken Edwards says a trainer will be brought in to help New London recovery houses maintain quality operating standards, with a strong focus on the health and safety of clients.

XL CENTER RENOVATIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Whether or not Connecticut can attract another professional hockey team to its capital city, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the XL Center facility still needs to be either overhauled or closed. The Democrat has proposed borrowing $250 million over several years to renovate the downtown Hartford arena, built in 1975. During a tour on Friday, Malloy noted the arena is not getting its share of concerts and other events because of problems ranging from faulty air conditioning during the summer to the lack of luxury seating. Malloy recently wrote to New York Islanders NHL team, urging them to consider moving to a renovated XL Center. He says “other groups” hoping to own teams have since contacted him. But Malloy stressed the renovations are not about luring a team.

FUNDRAISER HIRED

The Chelsea Gardens Foundation has hired a veteran fundraiser to get the long-planned project going. Richard Larkin of Stonington will work part-time as director of community engagement. His office will be in Foundry 66, the shared workplace space developed by the Norwich Community Development Corporation. The foundation wants to build an 80 acre botanical garden in Mohegan Park. Larkin has been a professional fundraiser for forty years, working for a variety of educational and cultural entities.

WATCH OUT FOR BOBCATS!!!

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (AP) – Police and state environmental officials are cautioning Connecticut residents about possible encounters with bobcats. The Connecticut Post reports that several of the animals have been sighted in Woodbridge during the past few weeks. Three women were attacked by a rabid bobcat in Colchester on Jan. 17 and suffered minor injuries. Wildlife biologists with the state Department of Environmental Protection wildlife division say attacks on humans are extremely rare, but the bobcat population in Connecticut has been increasing over recent years. The bobcat is the only wild cat found in Connecticut. The DEEP says it you see one, keep your distance, make a lot of noise and back away slowly.