FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE









PARKING GARAGE EXPANDS

New London’s only city-owned parking garage has seen a jump in business thanks to Electric Boat. The Water Street Garage already reserves 250 spaces for EB. This month, they added 150 extra spots for winter parking thru April 1st. Electric Boat pays for the spaces. The city is exploring funding to expand the garage, expecting a need for public parking when the National Coast Guard Museum is built.

NL’s 5TH DETECTIVE

A ten year veteran of New London’s police force will now be it’s fifth detective. Joshua Bergeson, a marine who served in Iraq in 2003, will be promoted to detective this afternoon at City Hall. New London City Council approved funding for the position due to an increased workload on New London detectives. The number of drug overdoses and overdose deaths in the city increased the need. Bergeson is a Groton native who was hired by the police force in 2007.

OPPONENTS OF GUN RANGE SHOW

A public hearing was held in Hartford yesterday regarding a state police firerarms training facility. Residents from Griswold and Voluntown were on hand to testify against the proposed site in Griswold. The Public Safety and Security Committee held the hearing on a bill submittted by state reps calling for a state study to be conducted to decide if a new facilility is needed. Those opposed to the gun range cite noise and budget concerns. Another option is utilizing existing facilities like the East Haven National Guard building.

FIRE HITS GALES FERRY HOME

A Gales Ferry home went up in flames early this morning. The structure was fully engulfed and required a full assignment of firefighters to battle the blaze. Crews from Ledyard, Griswold and several other towns responded. All in the house made it out safely. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.