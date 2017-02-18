SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

LISBON MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

A 27-year-old man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter. According to Connecticut State Police, on February 10, 2017, an 11-year-old reported a sexual relationship with her mother’s live in boyfriend. The girl told police that it had been going on for several months. The boyfriend, Timothy Miceli Jr., was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. Miceli is being held on a $750,000 bond and will appear in Rockville Superior Court on February 21.

CT DEPT. OF REVENUE SERVICES AND IRS WARN OF TAX PREPARER SCAM

The Internal Revenue Service has issued a warning that scammers may try to prey on tax preparers with a new phishing email scam impersonating software. The scam email comes with the subject line, “Access Locked.” It tells recipients that access to their tax prep software accounts has been “suspended due to errors in security details.” The scam email asks the tax professional to address the issue by using an “unlock” link provided in the email and to provide their user name and password. The cybercriminals then use the stolen credentials to access the preparers’ accounts to steal client information. More information on how to report phishing or phone scams is available on IRS.gov or by contacting the dept of revenue services at (860) 297-5962 or outside the Hartford calling areas at (800) 382-9463.

FIRE IN GALES FERRY DESTROYS HOME, SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

Gales Ferry firefighters were called just before 7 o’clock Friday morning to put out a fire that destroyed a home and sent one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire at 5 Warbler Way was under control around noon. Everyone else inside the house made it out safe. Many surrounding area fire departments helped to battle the blaze. The fire’s cause has not yet been determined.

ACCUSED NORWICH DOCTOR ACCEPTS PLEA DEAL

A 46 year old Connecticut doctor charged with inappropriately touching four female patients in a Norwich Clinic in 2015 is facing 18 months in prison and 10 years probation. The Norwich Bulletin reports that Dr. Manoj Saxena agreed to a plea deal Thursday to charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and three counts of second-degree sexual assault. He remains free on bond pending formal sentencing scheduled for April 13.

LEDYARD MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG SALES

Acting on a search and seizure warrant Ledyard police went to 14 Lake Street following a three week investigation and seized marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, cash, scales and packaging materials. James BREDEWEG of that address was arrested around 9AM Friday and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with intent to Sell, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BREDEWEG was released on a $1500.00 Non-surety Bond and scheduled for a court appearance on March 2nd.

TWO RHODE ISLAND MEN ARRESTED FOR DIAPER THEFT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island men have been arrested in connection with the theft of $90,000 worth of diapers. Police say 59-year-old Aubrey Bettis was supposed to drive a truckload of diapers from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts earlier this month. Instead, he sold the diapers in Rhode Island and abandoned the truck. Police recovered about 800 boxes of diapers but 1,200 are still missing. Police are also searching for a third suspect.

CONNECTICUT HOSPITALS LAUNCH ADS TO FIGHT PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s hospitals have launched a new TV ad campaign to fight Gov. Malloy’s proposal to end the local property tax exemption that hospitals have enjoyed for years. The ad warns, the plan will “jeopardize life-saving care.” A spokesman for the governor’s budget office notes how the budget increases state funding for hospitals by $28 million.

CONNECTICUT DEMS WANT FURTHER MINIMUM WAGE HIKES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Connecticut Democrats want the state to further increase its minimum wage from $10.10 an hour to $15 an hour by 2022. They also unveiled plans on Thursday to push for a new paid family medical leave system. Both bills are working their way through the General Assembly.

MALLOY; XL CENTER RENOVATIONS DEEDED WITH OR WITHOUT TEAM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Whether or not Connecticut can attract another professional hockey team to its capital city, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the XL Center facility still needs to be either overhauled or closed. The Democrat has proposed borrowing $250 million over several years to renovate the downtown Hartford arena, built in 1975. During a tour on Friday, Malloy noted the arena is not getting its share of concerts and other events because of problems ranging from faulty air conditioning during the summer to the lack of luxury seating. Malloy recently wrote to New York Islanders NHL team, urging them to consider moving to a renovated XL Center. He says “other groups” hoping to own teams have since contacted him. But Malloy stressed the renovations are not about luring a team.

CONNECTICUT AUTHORITIES WARN OF INCREASED BOBCAT SIGHTING

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (AP) – Police and state environmental officials are cautioning Connecticut residents about possible encounters with bobcats. The Connecticut Post reports that several of the animals have been sighted in Woodbridge during the past few weeks. Three women were attacked by a rabid bobcat in Colchester on Jan. 17 and suffered minor injuries. Wildlife biologists with the state Department of Environmental Protection wildlife division say attacks on humans are extremely rare, but the bobcat population in Connecticut has been increasing over recent years. The bobcat is the only wild cat found in Connecticut. The DEEP says it you see one, keep your distance, make a lot of noise and back away slowly.

