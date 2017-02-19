SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Police are investigating a string on intentionally set fire in mailboxes in the Town of North Stonington on Saturday. The incidents happened early Saturday morning and were reported to police by residents on Wintechog Road. North Stonington resident Dave Feede told Eyewitness News that he first noticed something was wrong when he went to get his newspaper at about 8 a.m. Anyone with information is to contact Trooper Abely at Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500 or the North Stonington Resident State Trooper’s Office at 860-535-1451.

DERBYGATE DEVELOPMENTS

NORWICH — The city’s Ethics Commission has ruled that five Norwich officials violated the city’s ethics policy when they went on a trip in May to the Kentucky Derby. The Bulletin reports the commission’s recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council for review and possible action. But those officials could face further ethics reviews for previous trips – either by the Ethics Commission or the City Council itself. The city’s charter gives aldermen broad powers to investigate, even beyond those which the Ethics Commission has used to investigate and rule on the 2016 trip. The commission is limited to receiving complaints only up to 18 months after the occurrence of the action that’s the subject of the complaint. The rule is set in the portion of city ordinances describing the code of ethics. That’s what allowed the commission to investigate and find probable cause for a violation tied to complaints filed by two residents late last year.

MISSING NORWICH TEENS FOUND

NORWICH – Silver Alerts have been cancelled for two Norwich teens reported missing on Saturday, according to the Norwich Police Department’s Facebook page. The boys – Richard Taylor, 12, and Dave Desir, 13 – have been located, according to police on Sunday.

HARTFORD HOMICIDE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city’s North End that left one man dead. The Hartford Courant reports that 27-year-old Hartford resident Chace Hernandez was found behind the wheel of a black Audi A4 new Winchester and Auburn streets with multiple gunshot wounds just after midnight. Hernandez was taken to Saint Francis Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the investigation began with the report of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed into a snowbank. The killing is the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

FINANCIAL INTERESTS-BILL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress from Rhode Island and Massachusetts are pushing legislation that would require the president to publicly disclose any personal financial interests that would be at stake before acting on trade matters. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, said he wants to make sure that the interests of the country are protected by law and don’t take a back seat to the personal financial success of the president. If the president fails to submit a timely financial report, the trade agreements would be disqualified from expedited consideration. The House version of the bill is co-sponsored by 31 members, led by Rep. Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat and the ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee. The Senate version has over a dozen co-sponsors.

HEALTH CARE FORUMS

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Democratic members of Congress from Connecticut are meeting with constituents to discuss the impact of former President Barack Obama’s health car law. Congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump have pledged to repeal and replace the 2010 law. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro plans to host a round table discussion Saturday with those who have pre-existing medical conditions. Obama’s Affordable Care Act prohibits insurers from denying coverage to those with pre-existing conditions. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Manjares Restaurant in New Haven. Congressman Joe Courtney is also hosting a 12:30 p.m. forum Saturday with patients, small business owners, and local health care experts to discuss what a repeal of the Affordable Care Act could mean for eastern Connecticut families at Generations Family Health Center in Willimantic.

HEALTH OVERHAUL-CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s health insurance exchange says more than 25,000 households have not yet taken the final steps necessary to have health insurance coverage for 2017. Jim Wadleigh, CEO of Access Health CT, says customers must pay their first bill to their insurance company and send various documents verifying their identity, household income, citizenship or immigration status, in order for their coverage to begin. Customers have 90 days from the time their application was submitted to send in the documents. Wadleigh says filling out an application is only the first step to having coverage and not all customers are taking the necessary final steps. More than 111,000 people enrolled this year for coverage through the state’s insurance marketplace. For more information, call 1-855-805-4325 or visit Learn.AccessHealthCT.com/Manage..

JAPANESE INTERNMENT-CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed a proclamation designating Sunday as Japanese-Americans Day of Remembrance in Connecticut. The Democratic governor said the proclamation is meant to honor the victims of Japanese internment camps, which were created 75 years ago this Sunday. The action resulted in the forcible removal and incarceration of about 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans living in the western coast of the United States during World War II. Malloy said it’s important not to forget the victims of the Japanese-American internment camps and “reflect upon our own humanity and the need to respect all peoples.” Malloy said the anniversary is also a good time to make sure “these kinds of failings that were once forced upon groups of people in our country are not repeated in the future.”

RAIMONDO-FACEBOOK SUMMIT

Rhode Island’s governor is attending a Silicon Valley summit sponsored by the same company she sharply criticized days earlier for the faulty rollout of the state’s new public benefits system. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to speak at the Girls Who Code Female Governor’s Summit on Friday at Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. The event is sponsored by Deloitte, the company Raimondo blamed Wednesday for delivering the state a defective computer system for public benefits. Raimondo’s office says she spoke privately at the summit with Deloitte Consulting CEO Janet Foutty and committed to keeping in personal contact and remaining directly engaged in holding Deloitte’s team accountable. The office says Deloitte didn’t pay for any of Raimondo’s travel or expenses. Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg convened the summit.

STATE POLICE-CONSULTANT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police is being hired as a consultant to help the Rhode Island State Police improve its recruitment and training and help build a more diverse department. State Police Superintendent Col. Ann Assumpico said Friday that Terrance Gainer and his team of experts will conduct a six-month assessment to help guide future policies. The team’s work will cost $225,000. Gainer was director of the Illinois State Police before moving to Washington in 1998.

MUSIC HALL OF FAME

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame has announced its newest inductees. The Hall of Fame Class of 2017 includes Artie Cabral, Phil Greene, Dan Moretti, Neutral Nation, Billy Osborne, Plan 9, Frank Potenza, Rizzz, Throwing Muses, and The Wild Turkey Band / Hometown Rockers. The induction ceremonies and concert events will take place on three days: April 23, 29 and 30.