MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

NORWICH STABBING

Norwich police are investigating a stabbing in the city. Police say a male was taken around noontime Monday to Backus Hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound, after a fight broke out near 99 Franklin Street. No further information is being released at this time.

KAYAK FOUND

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) – Searchers in Connecticut have found the kayak taken on a fishing trip by a man who is now missing. They are still searching Monday for 31-year-old Lyle Dagenais, of Montville. Authorities say the kayak was found near the Yale Boat House on the Thames River and was identified by his family. Dagenais was last seen Sunday morning as he left his house to go fishing in his 11-foot-long kayak. His family notified Montville police that he had not come back late Sunday. His car was found at the boat launch, with no boat or fishing gear. Police and the Coast Guard have been searching the area with boats and a helicopter since early Monday.

MEASURE WOULD GIVE TAX BREAK TO GROTON FACILITY

Legislation proposed by Groton state senator Heather Somers would help a local convalescent home and senior living community reduce its tax burden. The Fairview Odd Fellows Home on Lestertown Road is suing the town of Groton over its October 2015 tax assessment, claiming it’s too high. A state-granted tax exemption for the property currently stands at 25-million dollars. The property assessment from the town puts the value now at over 25-million, for the first time ever. The town is now claiming Fairview should pay taxes based on the entire amount, except for its skilled nursing center, while Fairview believes it should only pay taxes on the amount above 25-million, which is what Somers’ bill proposes. A hearing on the lawsuit filed by Fairview is scheduled for March 21st.

WE ALL BELONG

A forum titled “We All Belong” is scheduled next Monday night, February 27th in New London. The discussion is being sponsored by the city’s school district, and officials say it’s being held in response to concerns from students and families in light of the recent stepped-up federal efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. Superintendent Manuel Rivera says the New London district doesn’t track the immigration status of its students or families, per federal policy. Rivera will be joined by the director of the city’s Immigration Advocacy and Support Center, Attorney Michael Doyle. The forum begins at 6 PM at the Jennings School on Mercer Street.

RI NIGHTCLUB FIRE ANNIVERSARY

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – Survivors of a 2003 nightclub fire that killed 100 people, and relatives of those who died, are marking the 14th anniversary of the blaze. Small gatherings were held Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at the site of the former Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island. The site is being turned into a permanent memorial to those who died, as well as to rescuers and others who helped respond to the fire on Feb. 20, 2003. A foundation set up to build the memorial park raised $2 million for the project. The park is expected to open in the spring. Pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White started the blaze, setting fire to flammable foam that lined the inside of the club. More than 200 people were injured.