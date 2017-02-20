MONDAY MORNING UPDATE









FISHERMAN MISSING

A kayaker reported missing late last night or early this morning has been identified. State Police say he is 31-year-old Lyle Dagenais of Montville. They say he left about 11 yesterday morning to go fishing on his kayak in the Thames River and never returned. Dagenais is white, 5’8, 140 pounds, brown hair, and clean shaven. He was last wearing an I Love NY hooded sweatshirt. State police, the Coast Guard, and the Montville Fire Department are searching for Dagenais. His vehicle has been located at a boat launch in Montville.

RAIL OPPOSITION OFFICIAL

Town officials in Old Lyme have expressed their opposition to the Federal Railroad Administration and their proposed Old Saybrook to Kenyon, RI rail bypass. The 82 page response challenges the plan’s impact on the local environment. Other issues cited include noise and vibration and dangers to the town’s culture and historic landmarks. The town argues that the state and federal government’s first priority should be to upgrade current rail service.

CMMEC MESS GOES TO HARTFORD

On Tuesday, a public hearing will be held by the General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee addressing several bills that would affect the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. Most of the bills are being proposed because of controversial retreats that CMEEC has hosted for the past four years at the Kentucky Derby. The trips, for board members,staff,officials and guests have cost more than one million dollars in total. Several of the bills address expanding public information and provide transparency. Senate Bill 79 is suggesting disbanding the cooperative. Norwich Public Utilities opposes that action. NPU, Groton Utilities and Jewett City at CMEEC members.

SNOW REMOVAL HINDERED

The region’s last big snowstorm was Feb. 9th, but the effects are still being felt on the streets of Norwich. The clearing has not been completed as many cars covered in snow still sit on roads in the city. Parking bans were enacted by the police department but ignored by some. Between 30 and 40 tickets for parking ban violations have been issued since the storm. The fine is 25 dollars.

MAKE HOUSE NUMBERS VISIBLE

Voluntown’s fire chief is calling on residents to clearly display their house numbers so they are visible from the street. Chief Jody Grenier points out the seriousness of this lapse. Emergency response time is directly affected when the home is not marked properly. According to the chief, the issue exists throughout all of Voluntown not just one area. Even with GPS, the department cannot always find exact locations.