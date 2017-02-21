TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

One woman was arrested after police said she stabbed another employee with a pen at a nail salon in New London on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to a report of an active fight and stabbing at Lucky Nails Salon, 191 Jefferson Ave., around noon. Police determined that 19-year-old Van Ni Nguyen, of Norwich, got in a disagreement with another unidentified salon employee. Nguyen tried to stab the other person with a pair of cuticle scissors, however the victim was able to fight her off. Then, police said Nguyen grabbed a ball point pen and stabbed the victim in the face with it. Police said the victim, who was bleeding from the right side of the face, was rushed to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim has been since treated and released, according to police. Nguyen was charged with second-degree assault and breach of peace. She is expected to appear in New London Superior Court on Wednesday.

POLICE SEARCH FOR GROTON SAFE THIEF

Groton police looking for a man accused of stealing a large safe from a home on Tuesday. The man was seen going into a home in the Long Hill Road section of town, and walked out with the safe. He was seen getting into a light-colored sedan-type vehicle. Anyone with information should contact Groton police at 860-441-6716.

HOLY LAND VANDALIZED

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Waterbury police are searching for vandals who defaced the giant cross that overlooks the city from the site of the former Holy Land theme park. Several pentagrams and a large “T” were spray-painted near the bottom of the 52-foot-tall cross sometime during the past several days.

KOMISARJEVSKY WANTS NEW TRIAL

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — One of two men serving a life sentence in the killing of a woman and her two daughters inside their Connecticut home a decade ago is asking the state’s highest court for a new trial. The New Haven Register reports lawyers for Joshua Komisarjevsky (koh-mih-sar-JEV’-skee) filed a motion with the state Supreme Court requesting a new trial. They say Komisarjevsky was unfairly painted as the mastermind of the Cheshire slayings. The state’s appeals attorneys weren’t immediately available for comment.

CHAFEE DEFENDS TRUMP

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee is defending Republican President Donald Trump against what he calls a tiresome “full onslaught” by the “mainstream media” _ and says he can relate to the commander-in-chief’s struggles. Chafee told a Providence radio station Tuesday that he saw issues with the media firsthand during his own 2016 run. He says reporters focused on his advocacy of the metric system, a topic he introduced when announcing his candidacy.

RI – DEPUTY SHERIFFS COULD CARRY FIREARMS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials in the state judiciary are considering a change in policy that would allow deputy sheriffs to carry firearms in Rhode Island courtrooms in response to two recent shootings. The Providence Journal reports the issue is under review by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Suttell and other state court chiefs following a recent meeting with local law enforcement leaders.