TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

NAIL SALON EMPLOYEE STABS PERSON WITH BALL POINT PEN
HOLY LAND VANDALIZED
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Waterbury police are searching for vandals who defaced the giant cross that overlooks the city from the site of the former Holy Land theme park. Several pentagrams and a large “T” were spray-painted near the bottom of the 52-foot-tall cross sometime during the past several days.
KOMISARJEVSKY WANTS NEW TRIAL
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — One of two men serving a life sentence in the killing of a woman and her two daughters inside their Connecticut home a decade ago is asking the state’s highest court for a new trial. The New Haven Register reports lawyers for Joshua Komisarjevsky (koh-mih-sar-JEV’-skee) filed a motion with the state Supreme Court requesting a new trial. They say Komisarjevsky was unfairly painted as the mastermind of the Cheshire slayings. The state’s appeals attorneys weren’t immediately available for comment.
CHAFEE DEFENDS TRUMP
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee is defending Republican President Donald Trump against what he calls a tiresome “full onslaught” by the “mainstream media” _ and says he can relate to the commander-in-chief’s struggles. Chafee told a Providence radio station Tuesday that he saw issues with the media firsthand during his own 2016 run. He says reporters focused on his advocacy of the metric system, a topic he introduced when announcing his candidacy.
RI – DEPUTY SHERIFFS COULD CARRY FIREARMS
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials in the state judiciary are considering a change in policy that would allow deputy sheriffs to carry firearms in Rhode Island courtrooms in response to two recent shootings. The Providence Journal reports the issue is under review by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Suttell and other state court chiefs following a recent meeting with local law enforcement leaders.