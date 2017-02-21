TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE









CASINO FORUM TODAY

Representatives of the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes plan to attend a gaming forum in the Legislative Office Building in Hartford this morning. The meeting is intended for lawmakers with tribal leaders and other stakeholders invited. If a bill is proposed on Connecticut getting a third casino run jointly by the tribes, a public hearing will be held. The forum has been scheduled in the spirit of transparency as the two local tribes are close to choosing a site for a third casino.

AUDUBON OPPOSES BYPASS

The Federal Railroad Administration’s plan for an Old Saybrook to Rhode Island line has another organization speaking out in opposition. The CT Audubon Society sent a letter to the agency calling for the project to be abandoned. Reasons cited include the endangerment to species in the lower Connecticut River. They are especially critical of a plan to build a tunnel under the river. The Town of Old Lyme has also strongly opposed the bypass.

UBER UTILIZED

The State of Connecticut could be cutting funding to transit systems due to the budget crisis. Stonington First Selectman Rob Simmons is exploring an alternative in the event that the SEAT bus route on Route 1 in his town is cut. Simmons is trying to arrange a preliminary meeting with executives at Uber. Uber has established partnerships across the country to complement existing public transit. The extent of potential cuts in the area is not yet known.

TRUMP HATERS RALLY

Approximately 60 area residents assembled in Mystic yesterday to take part in an anti-Donald Trump rally. The demonstration called the “Not My President’s Day Rally coincided with other rallies throughout the country. The participants were those who are concerned about the current state of the nation. A smaller group gathered in New London. Some issues raised include education, the environment and immigration.

SEARCH HALTED

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a Connecticut kayaker who left to go fishing over the weekend and disappeared. The search for 31-year-old Lyle Dagenias, of Montville, was called off on Monday evening. It won’t resume unless new information arises. Searchers found Dagenias’ kayak near the Yale Boat House on the Thames River. Dagenias was last seen on Sunday morning as he left his house to go fishing in his 11-foot-long kayak. His family notified Montville police that he didn’t return late Sunday. His car was found at the boat launch, with no boat or fishing gear. Police and the Coast Guard searched the area with boats and a helicopter. State Environmental Conservation Police say the river is very dangerous because it is only 40 degrees.