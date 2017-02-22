WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE









DEB SAYS NO MORE

Norwich mayor Deb Hinchey says she won’t be seeking a second term this year. The city’s first female mayor says she’s decided to seek other opportunities related to economic development, and will also resume her work as a clinical social worker. She says her decision isn’t related to the recent finding by the city’s ethics commission that she and four public utilities officials violated Norwich’s ethics code by going on a an-expenses paid trip last May to the Kentucky Derby. She says, though, the experience has made her wish to become a private citizen again. She lists among her accomplishments the development of the former Ponemah Mills into apartments, and the acquisition of a state grant to develop a heritage park at Uncas Leap. Hinchey was elected mayor in 2013.

FATAL PLANE CRASH

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A plane from a local flight school crashed in a swampy area near the end of a runway at Tweed New Haven Airport, killing one occupant and seriously injuring the other. The Piper PA 38 aircraft had just taken off when it crashed Wednesday morning in East Haven. Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr. says the plane reported an emergency, turned around and fell from the sky. Police say the man killed in the crash was Pablo Campos Isona, of East Haven. The identity of the injured man hasn’t been released. First responders trudged through 2 feet of water and ice to reach the wreckage. The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the crash.

BRIDGE-JUMPER CONVICTED OF MURDER

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man has been convicted of murder for killing his infant son by throwing the boy off a bridge. A jury convicted 23-year-old Tony Moreno on Wednesday of killing 7-month-old Aaden in July 2015. Police say Moreno threw Aaden off the 90-foot-high Arrigoni Bridge that spans the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland. Moreno then jumped himself, but survived after spending several days in the hospital. The baby’s body was found 14 miles downstream two days later. The Middletown man testified in his own defense, saying he dropped the child and did not intend to harm him. Prosecutors say Moreno had a strained relationship with the boy’s mother, and sent her a text message saying the baby was dead. Moreno faces up to 70 years in prison at sentencing.

ELDERLY MAN CHARGED WITH SOLICITING SEX

An elderly Pawcatuck man has been charged with trying to solicit sex from a young male. Stonington police say 78-year old Kenneth Wilcox stopped his motor vehicle while driving Tuesday, and asked a man in his 20’s walking on the sidewalk if he wanted some money. Wilcox told him to get in his car, and he would give him the dough. The young man did, saying he needed the money, but said Wilcox then indicated he wanted a sexual favor in return. The man was able to get out of the car, and contacted police. Wilcox has been released from custody, and is due in court March 1st.

MALLOY OFFERING IMMIGRATION POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and other Connecticut officials are providing police chiefs and school superintendents with guidance on how to respond to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration matters and subsequent memos from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Letters were sent Wednesday to heads of all law enforcement agencies, including college campus security officials, as well as superintendents. Law enforcement officials are being told they should not take action solely to enforce federal immigration law, noting how the federal government cannot mandate states to investigate or enforce actions that have no connection to the enforcement of Connecticut laws. For schools, officials are suggesting any requests from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer for student information or access to a student should be referred to the district’s superintendent’s office.

GOVERNOR PROPOSES ELECTORAL POOLING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman are throwing support to legislation that would require Connecticut to join a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote. Both argue every American’s vote should be counted equally. Wednesday’s announcement by Malloy and Wyman comes as lawmakers hear testimony on numerous bills that would have Connecticut join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which 11 states have signed onto since 2006. There’s also a bill that would endorse the current Electoral College system. Some lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have voiced frustration with seeing another candidate secure the presidency without winning the popular vote. But Republican Rep. Rob Sampson says he worries candidates would only focus on large population centers.

BELICHICK MAY HAVE TO TAKE THE STAND

BOSTON (AP) – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been added to a list of people who could be called to testify at the double murder trial of former player Aaron Hernandez. Belichick’s name appeared on a list of possible witnesses filed Tuesday by Hernandez’s defense. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had previously been named as a possible witness. Hernandez is charged with the drive-by slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston in 2012. Prosecutors say Hernandez shot them after one spilled a drink on him at a club. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is underway. Opening statements are scheduled March 1. Hernandez grew up in Bristol, Connecticut. He’s serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.