WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

OS MANUFACTURER CLOSING

An Old Saybrook company is closing for good. Officials with Fortune Plastics says 92 employees will lose their jobs when the Williams Lane plant shuts down April 23rd. The company makes institutional bags and trash can liners. Officials declined to comment as to why the shutdown is occurring.

ATTORNEY ADMITS GUILT

An attorney pleads guilty in federal court for his part in a homeowner fraud scheme. Fifty-one-year-old Bradford Barneys, who lives in Maryland, but operates out of a Bridgeport office, admits to committing wire and mail fraud in association with convicted scam artist Timothy Burke. The two would contact homeowners who were in foreclosure, charging them thousands of dollars to buy their homes, and get them out from under their mortgages. The homes were never purchased. Homeowners in New London, Griswold, and Ledyard were affected. Barneys faces uo to 20 years in prison at his June 13th sentencing.

GROTON WOES HEARD

State budget cuts could affect Groton more than any other municipality in the state. Town leaders say the 14.17 million dollar state aid cut would cause a massive tax increase and negatively affect public schools. Others feel this will effectively punish the community for hosting a military base. They voiced concerns at a legislative hearing in Hartford yesterday.

COLOR LAB DEVELOPMENT DOWNSCALED

Developers hoping to create condominiums on the former Mystic Color Lab site proposed a scaled down plan to the Stonington Planning and Zoning Comission at a public hearing last night. Greylock Property Group LLC has put forth a 20 million dollar project featuring 13 fewer units than previously submitted. The abandoned five acre site has a history of failed development, according to the Greylock attorney.

ONLY ONE BID RECEIVED

The future of the New London City Hall renovation project remains up in the air. Community Development Coordinator Tom Bombria says an eight-million bid from a Middletown-based contractor was rejected because it was well beyond the city’s initial three-million dollar estimate. He believes many interested contractors refused to submit bids because they knew the city didn’t have enough funding for the project. The city council has approved borrowing three-million dollars for the renovation effort, but Bombria says building and fire code requirements have increased the project cost significantly. The city is now applying for preservation grants and seeking historical tax incentives. Bombria says the project will again go out to bid once additional funding is obtained.