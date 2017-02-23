THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE









MORE CRIMINAL JUSTICE PROPOSALS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, speaking Thursday at the York Correctional Institution in Niantic, is proposing a package of legislation aimed at reducing the number of people detained in Connecticut jails because they can’t afford to post bail. The Democrat says he wants to prohibit judges from setting a monetary bail for anyone charged with a misdemeanor. There would some exceptions, such as when a judge determines the accused poses an immediate threat or the accused has a history of failing to appear for court dates. Other proposed changes include providing every defendant the chance to make a cash deposit of 10 percent of the bail amount in order to be released while awaiting trial. The option is currently available, but it’s not used very often. Malloy’s proposals await action in the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee.

NL MAN HOSPITALIZED IN PLANE CRASH

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of the man injured in a training flight crash that killed the plane’s other occupant. Police on Thursday said 20-year-old Rafayel Hany Wassef of New London remains in critical condition at Yale-New Haven hospital following the crash Wednesday near the end of a runway at Tweed-New Haven airport. The small plane had just taken off from Tweed when it crashed, killing Pablo Campos Isona of East Haven. Authorities have said the two men aboard the flight were an instructor and a student. Family members have identified Isona as the student. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.

PROPOSED CASINO SITE TO BE NAMED SOON

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Officials from Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes say they’re days away from announcing a location for their proposed jointly owned casino near the Massachusetts border. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes own and operate the state’s only casinos. They joined forces 15 months ago to combat competition from the new MGM Resorts International casino that is opening in late 2018 in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. They’ve narrowed their possible casino sites to locations in East Windsor and Windsor Locks. Kevin Brown, chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, says the tribes need the General Assembly to pass legislation this session authorizing a third casino. Brown and Felix Rappaport, CEO of the Mashantucket Pequots’ Foxwoods Resort Casino, appeared Thursday before a legislative committee to discuss the project.

SUSPECT SOUGHT IN STABBING

Norwich police say they’ve obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year old Keith Robinson, of no specific address. He’s the suspect in a Monday noontime stabbing incident near 99 Franklin Street. The victim was taken to Backus Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Robinson faces charges of first-degree stabbing and first-degree assault. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561.

TRANSGENDER RIGHTS EXECUTIVE ORDER

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an executive order to ensure transgender students in Connecticut can still use the bathroom or locker room of their chosen gender. The Democrat on Thursday ordered that bathrooms and locker rooms in public schools and institutions of higher education be considered places of public accommodation, therefore making discrimination based on sex or gender identity expression illegal under Connecticut law. Malloy’s executive order comes a day after Republican President Donald Trump’s administration revoked an Obama-era directive instructing public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms of their chosen gender. Trump officials contend the issue is best handled by the states. State officials also delivered a memo on Thursday to every public school superintendent outlining Connecticut’s anti-discrimination laws, explaining more formal guidance will be issued soon.

TROOPERS UNDER INVESTIGATION

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Two Connecticut State Police troopers have been reassigned pending an investigation by Wethersfield police. Details were not released but police say it involved an incident that occurred while the troopers were off duty. No names were released but state police say one trooper was assigned to Troop C barracks in Tolland and the other worked for Troop K in Colchester. Investigators from the state police Bureau of Professional Standards and Compliance are conducting a review. In the meantime, the troopers “have been administratively reassigned to non-police duties,” pending the outcome of the investigations. Wethersfield police said they are not releasing any details of the incident.





