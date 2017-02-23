THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

COG RELEASES PLAN

The Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments held a public information session yesterday in Norwich to reveal a draft of regional plan goals. Some of the recommendations include economic diversification and housing affordability. Travel options besides driving were also noted. State law requires these councils to prepare a new Plan of Conservation and Development every ten years.

NAVY DAD SURPRISES KIDS

A schoolwide assembly at the Sayles School in Baltic became a happy reunion yesterday for three siblings in attendance as their dad emerged from the school mascot costume. Navy Chief Joshua Grosswiler returned from a six month deployment on the USS Pittsburgh and surprised his children, coming to the school disguised in a horse costume as Mustang. They thought it would be another month before he would be home. After the big reveal, and the hugs that followed, Grosswiler and shipmate Chief Robert Jackson were honored for their service.

STAY AWAY

A protective order was issued yesterday in New London Superior Court at the arraignment of a Norwich woman accused of stabbing a co-worker in the face with a pen at a nail salon on Tuesday. Van Ni Nguyen has been ordered to stay away from the alleged female victim. Nguyen was arraigned on charges of 2nd degree assault and 2nd degree breach of peace. She is free on $5,000 bail.

CONDO PLANS APPROVED

A master plan to build 42 condominiums on the site of the former Mystic Color Lab was unanimously approved by the Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission. Greylock Property Group LLC will next have to submit a site plan for the complex which they intend to call Mystic Harbor Landing. That requires another public hearing.