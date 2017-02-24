FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









BRIDGEPORT GIRL SAFE

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Police say a 6-year-old Bridgeport girl has been found in Pennsylvania after a high-speed chase and crash involving a car driven by her father, who’s suspected in her mother’s killing. Pennsylvania state police say Aylin Sofia Hernandez suffered minor injuries in the crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Interstate 99 in Benner Township. Her father, Oscar Hernandez, was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Two state troopers suffered minor injuries. Police issued a public alert about the girl at about 2:45 a.m. Friday. Officers had gone to the girl’s , home and found her mother, Nadia Gonzalez, fatally stabbed. Another person in the home was also stabbed but is expected to survive.

LOTS OF WARMTH

BOSTON (AP) – Temperature records are falling in the Northeast as spring-like warmth has descended on the region. Boston hit 71 degrees, making Friday the warmest February day ever recorded in the city. The National Weather Service says Newark, New Jersey, reached 74 degrees, breaking the previous high of 73 for the date, set in 1985. Temperatures also hit 70 in Philadelphia; Hartford; and Providence. It’s the second warm day in a row, but it won’t last. A strong cold front, potentially accompanied by storms, is predicted to pass on Saturday evening. Temperatures will then return to normal, with Sunday night lows in the 30s.

NFA CONCERNED ABOUT MALLOY BILL

Norwich Free Academy officials are expressing concern about a proposed measure from Governor Dannell Malloy that could force the privately-run high school to have representatives of sending towns serve on the school’s Board of Trustees. The bill would also require NFA, as well as other endowed high schools and academies in the state, to open its books to sending towns as to the school’s private endowment revenues, require the publicly-funded portions of the school’s budget to be reviewed by local boards of education, and hold a public hearing before the school can act on its budget. NFA officials say they’re carefully reviewing the Governor’s proposals, and will continue to defend the school’s independence in its operations.

ROTTWEILER OWNER SAYS NO DEAL

The Plainfield owner of two Rottweilers who seriously attacked a home health care aide is rejecting a plea deal. 31-year old Jenna Allen of Putnam will instead go to trial, where she could face a maximum year in prison, as well as fines. She said no to a 30-day plea offer Thursday in Danielson Superior Court. Her trial is set for March 15th. Meanwhile, her former boyfriend, 30-year old Corey Beakey, has also rejected a plea deal, and will now face a judicial pre-trial conference. Allen’s two dogs were put to sleep this past June, after they attacked the home health aide in Allen’s home in December, 2014. The aide has had numerous surgeries.

STUDENTS CHARGED IN ACCIDENT CAUSING UCONN STUDENT’S DEATH

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Six University of Connecticut students are facing alcohol-related offenses after a student was fatally run over by a fire department vehicle last October. The students had been hosting an off campus party at a fraternity-affiliated house on Oct. 16 and one of the attendees was 19-year-old Jeffny Pally. The sophomore from West Hartford died later that night. Police say she had been sitting with her back against a garage door of the UConn Public Safety Complex when she was run over by a fire vehicle responding to an emergency call that turned out to be a false alarm. The six students face charges including permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol. They range in age from 21 to 22 years old and hail from Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts. They’re due in court March 8.

FARIA FINDS NEW HOME

Faria Beede has found a new location for its gauge and vehicle technology manufacturing business. The company’s owners say the plant will be moving into a warehouse and office at 75 Frontage Road in North Stonington. The company has been located in a 117-year old mill complex in Montville for more than 50 years. Faria officials announced last summer they were planning to move, as the mill complex is to be converted into residences. Company officials say the move will not result in any layoffs.