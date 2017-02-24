FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

GUNFIRE AT HOTEL

Montville police were called out yesterday morning to the Microtel Inn and Suites to investigate a disturbance between two men in which a firearm was discharged. They arrested Jesse Herrren of Brooklyn, CT, charging him with unlawful discharge of a firearm , first degree breach of peace and first degree reckless endangerment. Also arrested for second degree breach of peace, David Jordan of New York. The men were involved in an argument which became physical then led to the shot fired. Nobody was injured, but the tire of a parked vehicle was struck.

TOWN HALL QUIET

About 80 residents were in attendance at the Kelly Middle School in Norwich last night for Second District Congressional District Representative Joe Courtney’s Town Hall meeting. The issue of immigration was addressed by a “green card” carrying Canadian citizen who is an immigrant and who lives in Norwich and attended last night’s open forum. She says being an immigrant is frightening and our immigration system is broken all around. Courtney, a Democrat listened for just under two hours from his constituents last night while discussing his priorities for the 115th Congress. There were no protests or outbursts as has been the case in town hall’s hosted by Republican congressmen across the country.

NOT GUILTY

Family and friends of Joey Gingerella, who was shot and killed outside a Groton bar in December, filled half a New London courtroom yesterday where his accused murderer Dante A. Hughes made a brief appearance. Hughes waived a probable cause hearing and pleaded not guilty to murder. The judge asked a series of questions of him to determine that he understood that he was giving up his right to the preliminary hearing.