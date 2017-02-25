SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

NEW LONDON RESIDENTIAL BUILDING EVACUATED

New London — Residents of an apartment building at the Faire Harbour Landings were evacuated after smoke and an electrical smell filled the first floor of Building 6 Friday evening. Residents said that the building at 11 Anthony Road had lost power earlier in the day and a team from Eversource had been working to restore it. Residents who live in Building 6 said they began to smell “burning rubber” from near an area that housed an electrical panel and called the fire department. The fire department monitored the situation as Eversource cut the power to the area, which eventually caused the smoke to dissipate.

NORWICH MOM APPEALS TO GOV. MALLOY

A Norwich mom is asking Gov. Malloy to enforce the immigration laws after the state released guidance to law enforcement and school superintendents this week. The Day reports Wendy Hartling’s daughter, Casey Chadwick, was stabbed to death in Chadwick’s Norwich apartment on June 15, 2015 by haitian immigrant Jean Jacques. After Jacques was released from serving a prior 17 year prison sentence for attempted murder, the U.S. government tried to deport Jacques, but Haiti would not take him back.

PUTNAM WOMAN ARRESTED WITH OVER 100 BAGS OF HEROIN



A Putnam woman was arrested Saturday morning during a traffic stop after she was found to be in possession of more than 100 bags of heroin. Connecticut State Police troopers had pulled over a vehicle just after midnight on Senexet Road in Woodstock. Troopers said they were interviewing the occupants which lead them to believe they were involved in suspicious, criminal activity. Police said the front passenger, identified as 35-year-old Alicia Marando admitted to officers she had heroin on her. Police said in total Marando turned over 110 bags of heroin which had been pre-packaged for sale. Marando was arrested with incident and charged with possession of heroin and possession with intent to sell. She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court next month

MAYOR: CONCERNS LIKELY SPARKED FBI PROBE OF BASEBALL PARK

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says his administration contacted federal investigators about one of the original developers of the city’s much-delayed minor league baseball stadium. Bronin said Friday that concerns were shared with the FBI about Centerplan Construction Co.’s handling of the project, including the alleged failure to pay subcontractors for their work. The Hartford Courant, citing unnamed sources, reported Friday that FBI agents have contacted people about construction of the Dunkin’ Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats. Bronin said Friday the probe is not focused on Hartford and officials believe it was “prompted by information proactively shared by the city.” Centerplan’s CEO and founder Robert Landino tells the Courant his company did nothing wrong and he welcomes “anyone to contact me with regard to any investigation.”

6 CHARGED IN DEATH OF UCONN STUDENT RUN OVER AFTER PARTY

WFSB

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Six University of Connecticut students have been charged with alcohol-related offenses after a student leaving a party was run over by a fire department vehicle and died last fall.

The students had been hosting an off-campus party at a fraternity-affiliated house Oct. 16. Nineteen-year-old party attendee Jeffny Pally died later that night after being struck.

Police say she had been sitting with her back against a garage door of the UConn Public Safety Complex when she was run over by a fire vehicle responding to an emergency call that turned out to be a false alarm.

The six students range in age from 21 to 22. Some were charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

They’re due in court March 8.

BOSTON SETS NEW RECORD WARM TEMPERATURE FOR FEBRUARY

BOSTON (AP) – A new record for warmest temperature in February has been set in Boston. The National Weather Service says the city reached 71 degrees just after noon on Friday. February’s previous record high of 70 degrees was set in 1985. The highest temperature recorded in Massachusetts for the month was 73 degrees in 1985.

Other parts of southern New England are also enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures. The weather service says Hartford, Conn. and Providence, Rhode Island registered 71 degrees as of 1 p.m. But those capital cities would have to have to see slightly higher temperatures to break their previous records. Hartford reached 73 degrees and Providence 72 degrees in 1985. The region enjoyed warm weather Thursday and is expected to enjoy another mild day Saturday.

SEARCH FOR 6 YEAR OLD GIRL, MURDER SUSPECT ENDS IN CRASH

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Police say a 6-year-old Connecticut girl has been found in Pennsylvania after a high-speed chase and crash involving a car driven by her father, who’s suspected in her mother’s killing.

Pennsylvania state police say Aylin Sofia Hernandez suffered minor injuries in the crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Interstate 99 in Benner Township.

Her father, Oscar Hernandez, was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Two state troopers suffered minor injuries.

Police issued a public alert about the girl at about 2:45 a.m. Friday. Officers had gone to the girl’s Bridgeport, Connecticut, home and found her mother, Nadia Gonzalez, fatally stabbed. Another person in the home was also stabbed but is expected to survive.

Benner Township is about 300 miles from Bridgeport.

GRADUATE STUDENTS VOTE TO UNIONIZE AT YALE UNIVERSITY

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Graduate students from a half dozen departments at Yale University have voted to form unions.

Elections were administered Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board for graduate students in nine departments.

Organizers say students from the departments of English, geology and geophysics, history, history of art, math, and sociology voted in favor of unionization. Students in the physics department voted against it. Ballots were still to be counted for graduate assistants in the departments of East Asian languages and political science.

Local 33-UNITE HERE had the NLRB’s approval to hold elections for individual departments, despite objections from the university.

The NLRB found last year that graduate assistants who assist in teaching and research at private universities are employees and have a right to union representation.

TRIAL DELAYED FOR WOMAN IN SANDY HOOK PARENT DEATH THREAT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Trial has been delayed until April for a Florida woman accused of threatening the parent of a boy killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, because she thought it was a hoax. The attorney for 57-year-old Lucy Richards said in court papers she has been hospitalized recently and unable to work on her case, which had been set for trial Monday. A Fort Lauderdale federal judge postponed the trial until April 3. Richards has pleaded not guilty to charges of transmitting threats to Lenny Pozner, father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting. Others linked to the Sandy Hook massacre have reported harassment by conspiracy theorists who argue it was staged to erode support for Second Amendment gun rights.