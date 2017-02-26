SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

CONNECTICUT TRIBES-CASINO

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — The East Windsor Board of Selectman has unanimously approved a development agreement with two Connecticut tribes hoping to build a new casino to compete with the MGM Resorts International facility opening in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. Saturday’s vote comes as the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes are expected to announce very soon their chosen location for the casino. Ultimately, the entire project still needs approval from the General Assembly. The tribes want legislation passed this session, saying they need to move quickly to protect jobs at their southeastern Connecticut casinos. MGM’s facility is expected to open late 2018. The tribes are also considering Windsor Locks locations. Under the development agreement, East Windsor would receive $3 million up front, $3 million annually on top of annual tax payments estimated at $5.5 million.

POLICE SEEK NORWICH ROBBERY SUSPECT

NORWICH — The Bulletin reports Norwich Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in a gas station burglary that took place overnight on Feb. 14. The suspect was seen on surveillance video at about 1:30 a.m. inside the Shell Gas Station located at 170 Taftville Occum Road. The man was wearing a Russell Athletic hooded sweat shirt with “R” logo on the chest, and had reflective material on the back of his shoes, police said. He was driving a Ford Ranger Sport pickup truck with chrome rims, metal clips on the truck bed and a “Sport” sticker on the passenger rear side of the truck bed, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Gomes at (860) 886-5561 Ext. 3155. All information will be kept confidential, police said.

DEMOCRACY SURVEY

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survey of U.S. political science faculty a month into Donald Trump’s presidency shows that fraud-free elections tops a list of 19 principles most essential to democracy, as do free speech and a free press. Professors at Dartmouth College, the University of Rochester and Yale University collaborated on the Bright Line Watch survey to get an expert reading on the status of democratic practices and potential threats to American democracy. They surveyed 9,820 professors at over 500 U.S. institutions by email Feb. 13-19, and received 1,571 responses. Ranked as least essential is that politicians campaign without criticism of their opponents’ loyalty or patriotism. Dartmouth professor John Carey says the group’s motivation was impatience with many news articles since Trump’s victory that suggested “the sky is falling.”

HARTFORD STADIUM WOES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says his administration contacted federal investigators about one of the original developers of the city’s much-delayed minor league baseball stadium. Bronin said Friday that concerns were shared with the FBI about Centerplan Construction Co.’s handling of the project, including the alleged failure to pay subcontractors for their work. The Hartford Courant, citing unnamed sources, reported Friday that FBI agents have contacted people about construction of the Dunkin’ Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats. Bronin said Friday the probe is not focused on Hartford and officials believe it was “prompted by information proactively shared by the city.” Centerplan’s CEO and founder Robert Landino tells the Courant his company did nothing wrong and he welcomes “anyone to contact me with regard to any investigation.”

UCONN STUDENT KILLED

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Six University of Connecticut students have been charged with alcohol-related offenses after a student leaving a party was run over by a fire department vehicle and died last fall. The students had been hosting an off-campus party at a fraternity-affiliated house Oct. 16. Nineteen-year-old party attendee Jeffny Pally died later that night after being struck. Police say she had been sitting with her back against a garage door of the UConn Public Safety Complex when she was run over by a fire vehicle responding to an emergency call that turned out to be a false alarm. The six students range in age from 21 to 22. Some were charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol. They’re due in court March 8.

MATTIELLO CRITICIZES RAIMONDO

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is calling Gov. Gina Raimondo “tone deaf” for not supporting his plan to eliminate car taxes. Mattiello made the comments on Twitter on Friday afternoon, widening a gulf between the two powerful Democrats on their competing legislative priorities. The Cranston legislator also called Raimondo’s proposal to provide two years of free tuition at the state’s public colleges “unsustainable and fiscally irresponsible.” Mattiello has pledged to fulfill a campaign promise to phase out municipal car taxes after narrowly winning re-election against a GOP challenger in November.

GOVERNORS MEETING-RAIMONDO

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo could meet President Donald Trump as she attends a weekend gathering of the nation’s governors in Washington, D.C. The Democratic governor plans to attend the Sunday night governors’ ball hosted by the Republican president. Raimondo is also among the governors going to the White House on Monday to talk with Cabinet members and other federal officials.

WARM WEATHER RECORD

BOSTON (AP) — A new record for warmest temperature in February has been set in Boston. The National Weather Service says the city reached 71 degrees just after noon on Friday. February’s previous record high of 70 degrees was set in 1985. The highest temperature recorded in Massachusetts for the month was 73 degrees in 1985. Other parts of southern New England are also enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures. The weather service says Hartford, Conn. and Providence, Rhode Island registered 71 degrees as of 1 p.m. But those capital cities would have to have to see slightly higher temperatures to break their previous records. Hartford reached 73 degrees and Providence 72 degrees in 1985. The region enjoyed warm weather Thursday and is expected to enjoy another mild day Saturday.