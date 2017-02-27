MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

THE CASINO GOES TO: EAST WINDSOR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes say they’ve chosen the site of a former movie theater complex in East Windsor to host their proposed third casino. Monday’s announcement comes after East Windsor officials approved a development agreement Saturday with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. It provides the town $3 million up front and $3 million annually, in addition to regular tax payments that are expected to total about $5.5 million each year. The tribes had narrowed the possible locations to East Windsor and Windsor Locks. The East Windsor location is viewable from Interstate 91. They still need legislative approval to open the casino, which is aimed at blunting competition from MGM’s planned facility in nearby Massachusetts.

Some lawmakers think Connecticut should instead build a third casino in southwestern Connecticut.

HOSPITALS DON’T LIKE GOV’S BUDGET

Representatives from two local hospitals say they would take a big tax hit, if Governor Dannel Malloy’s proposed budget takes effect. Backus Hospital officials estimate the total tax liability for Backus’s parent company, Hartford Healthcare, would be 187-million dollars a year, including 52-million dollars in new property taxes. Yale New Haven Health, which operates New London’s Lawrence and Memorial Hospital , says it would pay 30-million dollars a year more. The Governor’s budget raises state taxes on hospitals, and, for the first time, allows municipalities to levy property taxes on those facilities as well. The Governor’s budget office disputes the hospitals’ findings.

FATAL GROTON CRASH

Groton Town police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning. Police say the one-car rollover occurred around 12:15 AM on the Military Highway between Lestertown Road and Fulton Drive. The driver was found outside of his motor vehicle when first responders arrived. He was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, and then Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released as of yet. If you have any information about the crash, contact police at 860-441-6712.

AGGRESSIVE DRIVER

A Waterford man is out on bond after being arrested for driving a vehicle he equipped so it would resemble a police cruiser. According to an arrest warrant, James Cromarty had a Ford Crown Victoria with a license plate “3 OL” and was driving aggressively on I-95 in East Lyme and then I-395 in Waterford back in December. A woman claimed Cromarty was tailgating motorists and that his car had a spotlight on the side and push bumpers just like a police cruiser. Cromarty is due in court Wednesday.

SPECIAL ELECTIONS TUES.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Control of Connecticut’s Senate may be at stake in Tuesday’s special elections. There’s currently an even number of Republicans and Democrats, with two open seats. Elections are planned Tuesday in the 2nd Senatorial District and 32nd Senatorial District, as well as the 115th Assembly District. In the 2nd District, Democratic Hartford Rep. Douglas McCrory is up against Republican Windsor Town Councilman Mike McDonald and write-in candidates Aaron Romano and Charles Jackson. In the 32nd District, Republican Watertown Rep. Eric Berthel faces Roxbury attorney, Democrat Gregory Cava and petitioning candidate Daniel Lynch, a technology executive. In the 115th Assembly District, West Haven Democrat and management consultant Dorinda Kennan Borer is facing West Haven Republican Edward Granfield, who runs an oil delivery business.



HERNANDEZ JURY SET

BOSTON (AP) – A jury has been selected in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez. Two final jurors were chosen Monday in Suffolk Superior Court in Massachusetts. Sixteen people, including four alternates, will hear the case. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday. Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is charged in the 2012 fatal shootings of two men he encountered at a Boston nightclub. Prosecutors have said Hernandez became enraged when one of the men accidentally bumped into him at the club, causing him to spill his drink. Hernandez is accused of opening fire on their car at a stoplight. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. He is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.

PIZZA DELIVERY PUNISHMENT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Attacking the person who delivers your pizza could become a felony in Rhode Island under a proposed state law. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio, of North Providence, says he introduced the bill because of increasing assaults on delivery people in Providence. A hearing is scheduled Tuesday. The legislation would make assaulting a delivery person a crime subject to up to three years in prison and $3,000 in fines, which are stiffer penalties than an assault charge. Punishment would be more severe – five to 20 years in prison – if a weapon is used that seriously injures the delivery person. The Providence City Council requested the legislation after more than a dozen robberies last year. A delivery driver was stabbed and robbed at a Providence apartment complex in December.