MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

RHODE ISLAND SENATE TO DISCUSS RAIL BYPASS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island state senators are holding a meeting to talk about the proposed new Amtrak line that would speed up rail travel between Boston and New York City by creating a bypass through parts of southern New England, including Southeastern Connecticut. The proposal that would straighten the route through coastal eastern Connecticut and southwest Rhode Island has met with opposition from several towns and the state legislators and members of Congress who represent them. It’s part of broader changes being considered for Amtrak’s Boston-to-Washington Northeast Corridor over the coming decades. Doug Gascon, a deputy director of governmental affairs at the Federal Railroad Administration, will present his agency’s recommendations to a state Senate finance committee on Tuesday at the Rhode Island State House. It’s a public meeting but senators won’t be taking public comments.

EAST WINDSOR APPROVES CASINO DEAL

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) – The East Windsor Board of Selectman has unanimously approved a development agreement with two Connecticut tribes hoping to build a new casino to compete with the MGM Resorts International facility opening in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. Saturday’s vote comes as the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes are expected to announce very soon their chosen location for the casino. Ultimately, the entire project still needs approval from the General Assembly. The tribes want legislation passed this session, saying they need to move quickly to protect jobs at their southeastern Connecticut casinos. MGM’s facility is expected to open late 2018. The tribes are also considering Windsor Locks locations. Under the development agreement, East Windsor would receive $3 million up front, $3 million annually on top of annual tax payments estimated at $5.5 million.

STEWART IS GRAND

The Mystic Irish Parade takes place this year on March 19th and the honor of grand marshal is going to Stonington Police Chief J. Darren Stewart. He has served as chief for nine years and been a member of the department for 33. Grand Marshals are chosen for the good deeds they do for the community. The 14th annual event begins at 1 p.m. The route starts at Mystic Seaport.

LOOKING FOR APPLICANTS

The Town of Ledyard is currently searching out applicants to take part in its housing rehabilitation program. Low and moderate income residents hoping to make home repairs are encouraged to come forward. The program has received money from the State Department of Housing since 2011 but must have the applications completed to submit them for state funding. Eligible repairs include non luxury home improvements.

PENSION PROBLEMS

Towns in the region that send students to Norwich Free Academy may be billed one third of their teachers’ pension contributions. This is in addition to covering one third of the pension costs in their own school systems. The plan was proposed in Gov Dannel Malloy’s two year state budget. The ten towns that send students to NFA were not aware initially that they would have to contribute. Norwich would pay the largest percentage.