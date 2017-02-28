TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE









CONN CHAMBER SAYS NO TO BYPASS

Add the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut to the list of those who are against a proposed rail bypass through Southeastern Connecticut and Southern Rhode Island. The group’s Board of Directors Tuesday adopts a resolution which calls on the Federal Railroad Administration to remove the bypass between Old Saybrook and Kenyon, Rhode Island from its Northeast corridor proposal. The resolution states the bypass would will have a-quote-detrimental impact on culturally and historically significant communities. The F-R-A could issue its final Record of Decision on the issue as early as Wednesday.

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR NAMED

A lifetime of nursing has paid off with a prestigious honor for Mary Lenzini. The long-time President of the Visiting Nurses Association of Southeastern Connecticut has been named the 67th Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut. Lenzini manages the Visiting Nurses Association’s health care and community wellness services. She spearheaded the effort to make VNA-affiliated nurses available to clients at the New London Homeless Hospitality Center. 30 years ago, Lenzini helped establish the soup kitchen at the Second Congregational Church in New London. She also served as a nurse in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. She’ll be honored at a banquet in late May.

EX-NAVAL OFFICER SENTENCED FOR ILLEGAL ON-LINE SEXUAL ACTIVITY

A former Naval Petty Officer at the Groton Sub Base will spend 10 years behind bars after being convicted Tuesday in Federal Court in Hartford. 30-year old Adam Sampson pleaded guilty last June to one count of using internet video chatting services to entice a minor in illegal sexual activity. Federal investigators say Sampson used the on-line services between January and November 2013 to get girls between the ages of 12 and 16 to perform sexual acts. Sampson would record and save the files. He has been discharged from the Navy.

TWO STATE TROOPERS CHARGED IN BEATING

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Two Connecticut state troopers have been charged in connection with the beating of a man in Wethersfield while off-duty. Rupert Laird, of Manchester, and Xavier Cruz, of Wethersfield, were arraigned Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court on charges of first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, second-degree assault with a firearm and deprivation of rights by force or threat. Court documents say Laird was upset that the man improperly touched a woman Laird knows and Laird beat the victim in Cruz’s home while Cruz watched on Feb. 18. State police have suspended Cruz and Laird. Cruz was assigned to Troop K in Colchester and Laird to Troop C in Tolland. Cruz posted $750,000 bail and Laird was detained on the same bail amount. A judge ordered them under house arrest if they post bail. Laird’s lawyer says Laird was motivated by a desire to protect the woman.

CRUMBLING FOUNDATIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Town officials and homeowners from eastern Connecticut communities affected by failing foundations are urging state lawmakers to provide help now, saying there’s no more time for studies of the problem. Tolland Town Manager Steve Werbner says the state needs to “start to address homes in need now” to prevent further shrinkage of affected municipalities’ tax rolls and a build-up of unusable homes. Werbner says homeowners also need immediate assistance. Many can’t afford to fix their homes, facing costs of up to $150,000 with little-to-no insurance coverage. Four legislative committees held a joint hearing Tuesday on six bills aimed at addressing the problem, traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix with a mineral that reacted with oxygen and water. Five hundred affected homeowners have filed complaints with state officials.

GROTON FATAL ID

Groton police identify the victim in a deadly car crash that occurred in town Monday. They say the lone occupant of the vehicle was 25-year-old Ryan Piazza of Groton. Piazza was involved in a rollover just after midnight on Military Highway between Lestertown Road and Fulton Drive. Police say he was thrown from the car and died of his injuries at Yale-New Haven Hospital. The accident remains under investigation.