TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

PARADE SUNDAY

The City of Norwich is holding it’s Saint Patrick’s Parade and Street Festival this Sunday downtown. The parade begins at Ferry Street at one o’clock. The festival starts after that on a portion of Main Street. This year the festivities also include a 5K road race that kicks off at noon. There will be some road closures.

PETTY PORN

A Navy Petty Officer from Norwich assigned to the Sub Base in Groton is scheduled to appear in a New London courtroom today .Casey Bryant was charged with first degree possession of child pornography in December after a state trooper discovered downloaded video files during a routine internet sweep. He obtained a court order to identify the user. A warrant and arrest followed. A Navy spokesperson says that they are cooperating with local authorities as the investigation continues.

VA HOPES TO EXPAND

The Department of Veterans Affairs is hoping to serve more veterans in our area by expanding their busy outpatient clinic in New London. The VA is expected to solicit proposals for the project next spring. They plan to double the size of the current clinic, now located in Shaws Cove, allowing for more treatment space for primary and mental health care. The vision is to significantly increase the number of vets who seek services. At this point, expanding the current facilities or relocating them has not been discussed.

ROSE ARTS RETURNS

It has been almost 20 years since the city of Norwich has hosted the Rose Arts Festival, but this summer it will return. The one day event will be held at Chelsea Parade on July 1st. Organizer Kelly August says to expect food trucks, music, art displays and plenty of activities for the kids. The road race will also return. The original Rose Arts Festival began back in 1965.

FORUM ADDRESSES FEARS

In light of ongoing concerns about federal immigration raids, the New London school district hosts a special public forum at Jennings Elementary School. City councilor Efrain Dominguez says last night’s event was designed to let people know that the city supports all of its children and they don’t need to be afraid that police are coming to take them away. School officials say they’re hoping to adopt an emergency immigration policy reinforcing a federal law that allows children to receive a public education regardless of their immigration status.