WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

PRO-IMMIGRATION GATHERING

Reassuring immigrants and refugees in the local area they are welcome is the theme of a gathering Wednesday night at the David Ruggles Courtyard outside Norwich City Hall. Some 70 people prayed, sang, and heard words of encouragement from area clergy, government officials, and others, stressing it’s important to maintain a safe, inclusive community for everyone. Beth Jacob Synagogue Rabbi Julius Rabinowitz says he reached out to the Muslim Community after it was targeted by anti-immigrant rhetoric. He was then heartened to see Muslim-Americans raise money to repair vandalized Jewish cemeteries in the U-S. Members of the Norwich Area Clergy Association, which sponsored the event, stressed it was a positive, and non-political show of support for immigrants and refugees living in the region.

UNCAS LEAP PARK

Creating a heritage park in the historic Uncas Leap section of Norwich is discussed Wednesday night at Norwich Free Academy. Some 40 people attend a presentation and discussion session led by a planning firm hired by the city to map out a master plan for the 1-point-4 acre site. Landscape Architect Michael Doherty says it’s an immensely beautiful location, well-suited for a passive-type park. The city-owned property has two abandoned buildings on it. A red brick building is slated for demolition, while city and historic officials want to preserve an adjacent granite building built in 1837. Project official Scott Bristol says that might be a problem, as the walls on that building are bowed-out. Residents urged the planning firm to preserve the historic flavor of the Uncas leap neighborhood, and consider options for visitor parking. More public meetings on the proposed park will be held.

LATEST ON EAST HAVEN PLANE CRASH

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Federal authorities investigating a fatal plane crash in Connecticut say the aircraft’s stall warning horn was heard as one of the pilots declared a mayday on the radio. The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Tuesday on the Feb. 22 crash of a Piper PA 38 in East Haven. The student pilot, Pablo Campos Isona, of East Haven, was killed and the flight instructor, Rafayel Hany Wassef, of New London, was critically injured. The report says the American Flight Academy instructor and student were practicing touch-and-go landings at Tweed New Haven Airport when the plane spun to the left and crashed. One of them radioed mayday, and the plane’s stall warning horn was heard in the background. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM PROPOSAL RE-APPEARING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is reintroducing a plan that attempts to help prevent 18-to-21-year-old offenders from becoming career criminals.

The Democrat announced Wednesday he’s submitted legislation that creates a new category of non-violent offenders called “young adults.” They’d be treated using procedural rules common in the state’s juvenile justice system. Also, police and court records related to their arrest would be erased if the offender doesn’t commit another crime for four years. Malloy says the longer young people are out of the adult criminal justice system, the less likely they’ll become incarcerated as adults. Malloy proposed similar legislation in 2016 but lawmakers didn’t take it up for a vote. This year’s version includes some changes, such as gradually phasing in the extension of juvenile court jurisdiction of young adults.

38 STUDIOS DOCUMENTS SOUGHT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The Rhode Island House of Representatives is calling for the release of documents from the grand jury investigation into the state’s disastrous deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling’s video game company. The House voted unanimously Wednesday to approve legislation seeking release of 38 Studios investigation records. Cranston Democratic Rep. Charlene Lima sponsored the bill. Releasing the records will require a judge’s approval. That judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday on Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s petition for the records to be released. Raimondo has said there’s an “extraordinary public interest” in learning what happened. The company moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt. A years-long criminal investigation did not result in any charges.