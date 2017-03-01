WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

PAT RELEASES SEAL

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) – New England Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers helped release a rehabilitated harbor seal, named after him, back into the ocean. Flowers came to Blue Shutters Town Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, Tuesday to release 9-month-old harbor seal, Trey. A video posted on Mystic Aquarium’s Facebook page shows Flowers hold up a cellphone near the animal’s carrier and say “Hi Snapchat, I’m about to be free today.” He opened the carrier, pointed toward the ocean and watched the seal flop down the sand and swim away. The seal was rescued in December and treated at the aquarium’s animal rescue clinic for multiple wounds to its flippers, neck and torso. The aquarium named the seal after Flowers, who helped his team defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

GAS MAIN WORK UNDERWAY

Since 2012 Eversource has been upgrading gas distribution systems throughout the state. Gas main work has begun in New London and is scheduled to be finished by early June. Drivers in the city may experience delays. Information can be obtained at eversource.com

BIDS IN ON REID AND HUGHES DEMO

A Norwich construction company submitted the lowest bid yesterday for the demolition of the Reid and Hughes building in the city. Three bids were filed before the 2 p.m. deadline with Wiese Construction and Environmental Services bidding$697,000. The city council has authorized $800,000 for the project. At this juncture, the demolition may be halted as historic preservation advocates are backing a proposal to renovate and restore the vacant building.

AUTHORITY MONEY A LOAN

The New London Housing Authority yesterday approved an agreement with FW Edgerton LLC formally classifying the money they appropriated to the company as a pre-development loan. The $150,000 was contributed toward plans for an affordable housing development at the former Edgerton School land off Colman Street. The plans for the land have been stalled. The agreement assures repayment,with interest, even if the complex is never built.