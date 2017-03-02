THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

PROPOSED SCHOOL CONSOLIDATION MOVES AHEAD

A school consolidation plan in Norwich has picked up steam again. The Board of Education Thursday night agrees to the proposal by a 7 to 2 vote, after it was rejected in a tie vote back in January. More than 50 people filled the Kelly Middle School community room to voice concerns, many of them parents of children attending classes in schools that would close under the potential consolidation. The proposal would have the Stanton, Moriarty, Teachers Memorial, and Mahan Schools undergo renovations and expansions so it can hold all Kindergarten through sixth grade classes. The proposal as it stands now, would have two of the buildings house Kindergarten through grade 2, with the remaining two schools covering grades three through six. School Board chairman Al Daniels, though, says the buildings could instead be larger versions of traditional neighborhood schools. Bond money for the consolidation is expected to be on Norwich’s November ballot.

ALDERMEN TO GET ETHICS REPORT

Norwich aldermen Monday night will officially receive the findings of the city’s ethics commission regarding five city officials who attended a lavish, all-expense paid trip last May to the Kentucky Derby. The council is not expected to act on the commission’s recommendations, but will act on a resolution to send the reports involving four Norwich Public Utilities officials to the city’s board of Public Utilities Commissioners. The Board will also be asked to withhold any action on the ethics panel’s findings, until the City Council fills a vacancy on the Utilities board. There are four people expressing interest in that open slot, including current Ethics Commission member Greg Schlough. The Ethics board has determined City mayor Deb Hinchey, and four Public Utilities officials violated the city’s ethics code by going on the Kentucky Derby trip.

STATE A-G ASKED FOR GAMING OPINION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants the attorney general to weigh in on the risks of pursuing legislation that allows a tribal casino in East Windsor.

In a letter sent this week, the Democrat asked George Jepsen for his opinion on Connecticut’s chances of winning a lawsuit if the legislation is challenged on constitutional grounds. MGM Resorts International is building a casino in Springfield, Massachusetts and has expressed interest in building another in southwestern Connecticut. It already claims earlier legislation violates the company’s rights. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes want legislation passed this session granting them exclusive rights to operate a casino to compete with MGM’s facility. Jepsen will also review the potential impact on Connecticut’s existing revenue-sharing deal with the tribes and the impact on future gambling.

TWO DEATHS CAUSED BY WIND

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Two people were killed when trees fell on their vehicles as strong winds swept across Southern New England and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. A man was killed in Oxford, Massachusetts, and another person died in Columbia, Connecticut, after trees fell on their vehicles. Police have identified the man killed in Columbia as 40-year-old James Marcelynas, of Wethersfield. Two other people were hurt when a tree fell on a van near the Orange-Derby line in Connecticut. The National Weather Service says wind gusts of nearly 60 mph hit the region Thursday. There were numerous reports of downed trees and power lines. More than 38,000 outages were reported during the day in Massachusetts, more than 11,000 in Connecticut and more than 5,000 in Rhode Island.

DAY CARE EXECUTIVE SENTENCED

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – A former Glastonbury day care director has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for failing to report child abuse. Meegan Beach, of Hebron, was sentenced Thursday in Manchester Superior Court. She pleaded guilty in January to two counts of failure to report child abuse and two counts of reckless endangerment. All the charges are misdemeanors. Beach was the director of the Stork Club day care. A worker at the center, Nicole Mayo, of Wethersfield, was charged a year ago with hitting, restraining and roughly handling several children. Mayo has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of risk of injury to minors and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She awaits trial. Authorities say Beach was mandated by state law to report the abuse but didn’t.

RYAN GREETED BY PROTESTORS IN RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Around 200 people chanted “Coward!” and booed as Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan was attending an event in heavily Democratic Rhode Island. A heavy police presence kept the crowd across the street Thursday afternoon from a Providence office building, where Ryan was meeting with Year Up, a nonprofit career training organization. Ryan was not seen entering the building, but a motorcade believed to be carrying him pulled into an alley away from protesters. There is a back entrance there. The demonstrators say they’re protesting the policies of Republicans including Ryan and President Donald Trump. They say they’re also demanding that Ryan hold a town hall meeting for his constituents in Wisconsin. People carried signs that said, “No Ban No Wall” and “Hey! Wisconsin we found him!”

RI TRUMP CAMPAIGN CHIEF: BOYCOTT HOLLYWOOD!!

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in Rhode Island is calling on the president’s supporters to boycott “Hollywood elitists and self-righteous Broadway actors.” Former state Rep. Joe Trillo writes in an opinion column for WPRO-AM that he’s tired of hearing Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and other movie stars he used to admire speaking out against the Republican president. The Warwick Republican says any entertainment celebrity who “rants” against Trump should be boycotted for a full year. He says Trump supporters shouldn’t pay to go to their events, concerts and movies, and should stop watching their TV shows. Trillo was the honorary chairman of Trump’s Rhode Island campaign. Trump won the state’s GOP primary but lost the heavily Democratic state to Hillary Clinton in the November election.