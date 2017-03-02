THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

Arraignment Today

Randall Craig of Colchester is scheduled to be arraigned today on two counts of sexual assault in the first degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. Craig was arrested yesterday morning at his residence. The arrest was based on information discovered in an extensive Plainfield Police Department investigation into the sexual assault of a juvenile. The alleged assaults took place in both Plainfield and Killingly for many years, starting when the minor was 6 years of age.

Trying Again

Tourism advocates in Southeastern Connecticut would like the state to fund industry promotion with some of the revenue from the tax collected from hotels and lodging houses. House bill No. 6744, introduced by Rep. Kevin Ryan of Montville, would fund the account with a portion of the 15% tax. Leaders of several area groups with an interest in the tourist industry testified in favor of the bill. A similar proposal was submitted last year and was rejected.

Molester Sentenced