FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









BODY RECOVERED INSIDE CAR IN THAMES

A body has been recovered inside a motor vehicle submerged in the Thames River in Groton. City police, along with other emergency responders, responded to the area behind the Puffins Restaurant on Thames Street shortly after 2 PM Friday. The car was found upside down some 20 yards off the riverbed. The Day reports a woman at the scene said she received a text from her friend just before 2 PM saying she was going to drive into the river. Besides city police, Groton and Old Mystic fire departments, Groton ambulance, and a paramedic from Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London were at the scene.

GROTON SCHOOL BUSINESS MANAGER ON LEAVE

The business manager for the Groton Public Schools has been placed on administrative leave as school officials investigate how someone posing as the superintendent sent an e-mail requesting the W-2 forms of all district employees. Superintendent Michael Graner says school officials are cooperating with police and the F-B-I in the investigation. Some 13-hundred W-2 forms were sent out Wednesday from the business office, which is the only place which has access to the forms. Graner stresses the placing of Don Meltabarger on leave doesn’t necessarily mean he’s at fault. He says the investigation will determine what, if any, punitive actions or policy changes will be made.

POLICE CHASE

A Wethersfield man is accused of stealing a motor vehicle in Norwich, and then leading troopers on a 4-town, 26-mile chase. State police say 45-year old Peter Smith was spotted Friday morning driving the alleged stolen vehicle. He refused to stop, and police pursued him through Colchester, Marlborough, Hebron, and finally to Salem, where he was apprehended on Witch Meadow Road. Smith also faces charges of committing a robbery in Norwich. He’s being held on 100-thousand dollars bond in connection with the chase, and is to appear Monday in Norwich Superior Court. He’s expected to face more charges from Norwich police.

DANIELSON MAN DECIDES TO PLEAD GUILTY

There will be no trial for a Danielson man. 25-year old Kyle Carney Friday pleads guilty to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year old Matthew Regula in August, 2014. Carney’s trial was scheduled to get underway Friday. Police say Carney told them he was fooling around with a loaded weapon in his home when it went off, killing Regula. Carney will be sentenced in May to seven years behind bars.

STERLING MAN PLEADS NOT GUILTY

A Sterling man pleads not guilty Friday to charges of interfering in the investigation of a local teen’s death. 19-year old David Howard was arraigned in Danielson Superior Court. He’s accused of tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution in connection with the discovery of the body of 18 year old Todd Allen of Sterling. State police were led to the body back in January, some two weeks after he was reported missing. Howard is out on 125-thousand dollars bond. The accused killer, 19-year old Kevin Weismore, is being held on a million dollars bond, and is due back in court May 31st.

EX-CHURCH TREASURER PLEADS NOT GUILTY

A former church treasurer pleads not guilty to embezzling money from the church coffers. 63-year old Andrew Rushford appeared Friday in New London Superior Court. Police say Rushford allegedly took some 43-thousand dollars from Grace Episcopal Church in Yantic, and spent it on food, liquor, and golf trips for himself. Court records show Rushford has successfully completed in-patient substance abuse treatment programs in West Haven and New York State, and is in an outpatient program in Bridgeport. He’s due back in court March 27th.

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM SUPPORT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Attorneys general from 18 states, including Connecticut and Rhode Island, have signed onto a brief in support of a transgender teenager who wants to use the boys’ bathroom at his Virginia high school. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Friday the friend-of-the-court brief was filed with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday night. It argues that allowing transgender people to use bathrooms matching their gender identity creates no public safety or financial burdens. The brief supports Gavin Grimm in a lawsuit against the school board in Virginia’s Gloucester County. Arguments before the court are scheduled for March 28.