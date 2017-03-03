FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

SUSPECT WAIVES HEARING

A 19-year-old Sterling man who, according to an arrest warrant, confessed to killing a teenager in December waived his right to a preliminary hearing yesterday and pleaded not guilty in Danielson Superior Court. Kevin Weismore was charged January 15th with murder and tampering in the death of Todd Allen. The Sterling man was reported missing on December 27th when he did not return home from riding his dirt bike. Allen’s body was found on January 13th.

TRIAL STARTS TODAY

A Danielson man accused of fatally shooting a teenager while playing with a rifle begins his trial today in Danielson Superior Court. Kyle Carney is being tried on first degree manslaughter in the death of 16-year-old Matthew Regula two years ago. If convicted, Carney could face 40 years in prison. He was also charged with second degree reckless endangerment. Carney is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

IMMIGRATION POLICY APPROVED

Yesterday, the New London Board of Education unanimously approved an emergency immigration policy. The policy instructs the superintendent to provide information to school staff and parents to ensure that they are informed of their rights. Director of the Immigration Advocacy and Support Center in New London Michael Doyle believes the policy shows that the schools are an inclusive place. He hopes this will assure residents that the district is looking out for its diverse student population.

CASINO AGREEMENT SIGNED

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes signed an agreement yesterday with East Windsor’s top elected official to build the state’s third casino in the town. Mohegan chairman Kevin Brown and Mashantucket chairman Rodney Butler joined First Selectman Robert Maynard at the signing. The 300 million dollar project is designed to protect the tribes’ southeastern CT facilities from the impact of MGM Springfield being built in Massachusetts less than 20 miles from East Windsor.. Butler noted that MGM could cripple the 25 year old gaming industry in CT. The legislature still has to approve a bill to allow an off reservation casino.

IMPOSTOR GETS W-2 INFO