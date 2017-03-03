FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE
SUSPECT WAIVES HEARING
Kevin Weismore
A 19-year-old Sterling man who, according to an arrest warrant, confessed to killing a teenager in December waived his right to a preliminary hearing yesterday and pleaded not guilty in Danielson Superior Court. Kevin Weismore was charged January 15th with murder and tampering in the death of Todd Allen. The Sterling man was reported missing on December 27th when he did not return home from riding his dirt bike. Allen’s body was found on January 13th.
TRIAL STARTS TODAY
A Danielson man accused of fatally shooting a teenager while playing with a rifle begins his trial today in Danielson Superior Court. Kyle Carney is being tried on first degree manslaughter in the death of 16-year-old Matthew Regula two years ago. If convicted, Carney could face 40 years in prison. He was also charged with second degree reckless endangerment. Carney is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.
IMMIGRATION POLICY APPROVED
Yesterday, the New London Board of Education unanimously approved an emergency immigration policy. The policy instructs the superintendent to provide information to school staff and parents to ensure that they are informed of their rights. Director of the Immigration Advocacy and Support Center in New London Michael Doyle believes the policy shows that the schools are an inclusive place. He hopes this will assure residents that the district is looking out for its diverse student population.
CASINO AGREEMENT SIGNED
The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes signed an agreement yesterday with East Windsor’s top elected official to build the state’s third casino in the town. Mohegan chairman Kevin Brown and Mashantucket chairman Rodney Butler joined First Selectman Robert Maynard at the signing. The 300 million dollar project is designed to protect the tribes’ southeastern CT facilities from the impact of MGM Springfield being built in Massachusetts less than 20 miles from East Windsor.. Butler noted that MGM could cripple the 25 year old gaming industry in CT. The legislature still has to approve a bill to allow an off reservation casino.
IMPOSTOR GETS W-2 INFO
Superintendent Michael Graner
GROTON, Conn. (AP) – A phishing scam has allowed an impostor to receive sensitive information about all 1,300 employees with Groton Public Schools. Superintendent Michael Graner says someone pretending to be him sent an email to the business office on Wednesday requesting information on personnel W-2 forms. The email was not sent from Graner’s account. The Day reports the office sent the information and later realized its mistake when a worker mentioned the unusual request to her husband, who works in cybersecurity for the government. Multiple workers were involved in the breach. Graner says he’s been told authorities suspect the email came from overseas and was sent to hundreds of school districts. The IRS is sending an agent to speak to school employees on Friday afternoon.