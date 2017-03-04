SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

DRUG BUST IN NEW LONDON

New London Police executed a narcotics search warrant friday morning around 11:30 at 19 Moore Ave., apt. 3. Officers located and seized 209 grams of Crack Cocaine and 24 grams of Heroin packaged for street level sales, and 17.5 grams of Marijuana. Officers also located and seized a Walther PPK semi-automatic handgun and more than $9 thousand dollars in cash. Anthony Whitley and Bashon Whitley were both arrested and are facing a slew of charges. Both were transported to Troop E for booking and processing.

WOMAN’S BODY RECOVERED FROM THAMES RIVER

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered after her motor vehicle went off an embankment into the Thames River in Groton around 2:30 Friday afternoon. A Good Samaritan called 911 after seeing the dark-colored car floating down the river near the back of Puffins restaurant. The U.S. Coast Guard along with DEEP, the Groton Fire Department and 12 divers searched the area about a half mile south of the Gold Star Bridge. The woman was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead after being in the water for about an hour. A friend told authorities the woman texted her that she was going to drive her vehicle into the river. There was no word on the cause of crash.

GROTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS BUSINESS MANAGER PLACED ON LEAVE

The business manager for the Groton Public Schools has been placed on administrative leave as school officials investigate how someone posing as the superintendent sent an e-mail requesting the W-2 forms of all district employees. Superintendent Michael Graner says school officials are cooperating with police and the F-B-I in the investigation. Some 13-hundred W-2 forms were sent out Wednesday from the business office, which is the only place which has access to the forms. Graner stresses the placing of Don Meltabarger on leave doesn’t necessarily mean he’s at fault. He says the investigation will determine what, if any, punitive actions or policy changes will be made.

WETHERSFIELD MAN TAKES COPS ON WILD CHASE

A Wethersfield man is accused of stealing a motor vehicle in Norwich, and then leading troopers on a 4-town, 26-mile chase. State police say 45-year old Peter Smith was spotted Friday morning driving the alleged stolen vehicle, refused to stop, and led police on a chase through Colchester, Marlborough, Hebron, and finally to Salem, where he was apprehended on Witch Meadow Road. Smith also faces charges of committing a robbery in Norwich. He’s being held on 100-thousand dollars bond and is scheduled to appear Monday in Norwich Superior Court. He’s expected to face more charges from Norwich police.

STERLING MAN PLEADS NOT GUILTY

A Sterling man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of interfering in the investigation in connection with the death of 18 year old Todd Allen. 19-year old David Howard is accused of tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution. State police were led to the body back in January, some two weeks after Allen was reported missing. Howard is out on 125-thousand dollars bond. The accused killer, 19-year old Kevin Weismore, is being held on a million dollars bond, and is due back in court May 31st.

FORMER CHURCH TREASURER CHARGED WITH EMBEZZLEMENT

A former church treasurer appeared in New London Superior Court Friday pleading not guilty to embezzling 43 thousand dollars from the coffers at the Grace Episcopal Church in Yantic. Police say 63-year old Andrew Rushford allegedly spent the money on food, liquor, and golf trips for himself. Court records show Rushford has successfully completed in-patient substance abuse treatment programs in West Haven and New York State, and is in an outpatient program in Bridgeport. He’s due back in court March 27th.

ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN WOODSTOCK

State police say a vehicle traveling east on Rt 197 in Woodstock, just before 8 o’clock friday morning, failed to negotiate a curved part of the road, ran off the road, struck a metal guard rail, overturned, went airborne then struck a tree. Jermaine Michaud was extricated from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to nearby landing zone and air lifted to UMASS Memorial Medical Center. His condition was not released and cause of that accident is under investigation.

ATTORNEYS GENERAL SUPPORT TRANSGENDER TEEN IS US COURT CASE

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Attorneys general from 18 states have signed onto a brief in support of a transgender teenager who wants to use the boys’ bathroom at his Virginia high school. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Friday the friend-of-the-court brief was filed with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday night. It argues that allowing transgender people to use bathrooms matching their gender identity creates no public safety or financial burdens. The brief supports Gavin Grimm in a lawsuit against the school board in Virginia’s Gloucester County. Arguments before the court are scheduled for March 28. Along with Schneiderman, signing the brief were his counterparts in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Washington state and the District of Columbia.

OWNER CHARGED WITH WAITING TOO LONG TO EUTHANIZE DOG

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say a young man has been charged with unnecessary cruelty because he waited too long to euthanize a dog that had been suffering. E.J. Finocchio (fih-NOH’-kee-oh), of the SPCA, tells WJAR-TV that Carlos Catano of East Providence brought the dog to Ocean State Veterinary Services, which contacted the SPCA. Finocchio says he called the East Providence police. The news station reports that the pit bull mix couldn’t walk anymore, was emaciated, had bed sores and was semi-comatose. Catano is due in court on March 27. His case will then be referred to the Rhode Island Attorney General, with a fine and possible jail time.

JURORS IN AARON HERNANDEZ MURDER TRIAL SEE SITE OF KILLINGS

BOSTON (AP) – Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have viewed the scene where two men were fatally shot in 2012. On Friday, jurors were shown several sites related to the double slaying, including the Cure Lounge in Boston. Prosecutors allege that Hernandez shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after de Abreu accidentally bumped into Hernandez, spilling his drink. Hernandez is accused of later opening fire on the men at a stoplight. Jurors visited the site of the shooting and a Boston evidence facility, where they were shown the Toyota 4Runner Hernandez and his former friend, Alexander Bradley, were in when the shooting occurred. Hernandez’s lawyer said during opening statements that Bradley is the real killer. Bradley is expected to be the prosecution’s star witness against Hernandez.