SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Crews from Gales Ferry Fire along with Ledyard Fire, Subase Tower 65, Ledyard Ambulance and L&M paramedics responded to reports of a capsized canoe. Crews were called shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday near Long Cove off of Military Highway. Due the nature of the incident, dive teams from Old Mystic Dive team and Norwich dive team were called in the event a person was in the water, fire officials said. No one was located, officials said, and no injuries were reported from the companies.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department responded to a garage fire in Lyme on Ferry Street on Saturday. Crews from the Lyme Fire Company, Lyme Ambulance, and the East Haddam Fire company responded to battle the blaze in a detached garage. Crews said no injuries were reported.

NYSTROM DECLARES CANDIDACY

NORWICH – Saying he wants to bring accountability back to city government, City Council President Pro Tempore Peter A. Nystrom announced his candidacy for mayor on Saturday in front of City Hall. The Bulletin reports the veteran Republican politician is seeking a second term in the top job after he was unseated in 2013 by Mayor Deb Hinchey, a Democrat. Hinchey announced last week that she will not seek re-election to another four-year term.

LATE WINTER COLD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bitter chill is reminding New Englanders that winter isn’t quite over yet. According to the National Weather Service, the mercury plunged to 19 degrees Friday afternoon in Boston, and temperatures of just 13 degrees were registered in Concord, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine. The state of Connecticut issued its severe cold weather protocol to assure that adequate space would be available in shelters for those who need it. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin urged residents to stay indoors if possible and wear several layers of clothing if they need to be outside. Making things feel even worse were biting wind chills. Forecasters said gusts of more than 40 mph were possible in some areas and the weather service issued a wind advisory for large portions of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

CONNECTICUT TRIBES – CASINO

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers will be asking more questions of Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes about their proposal to build a third casino, now that they’ve chosen East Windsor for a location. The General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee has scheduled a hearing Thursday on legislation allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to open their proposed facility on non-tribal land. The tribes, which own and operate casinos in southeastern Connecticut, want a third casino to compete with MGM’s facility under construction in Springfield, Massachusetts. Lawmakers will also hear testimony on a bill that would open up the process to other casino developers, something MGM has advocated. Meanwhile, some East Windsor casino opponents are planning a forum Monday to discuss a possible town referendum concerning the proposal.

ABORTION RIGHTS BILL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nine state lawmakers in the Rhode Island House have removed their names from an abortion rights bill they originally supported. There were originally 36 Democratic co-sponsors of a bill introduced last month to protect a woman’s right to have an abortion. The main sponsor, Providence Democratic Rep. Edith Ajello, says it ensures abortion remains safe and that the state can’t interfere with a woman preventing or terminating a pregnancy before fetal viability. But other Democrats dropped out after anti-abortion activists called it extreme.

NL – THAMES RIVER APARTMENTS TO GET POLICE SUBSTATION

Some troubled New London high-rises are getting new attention from police. The Day reports the New London police department plans to open a substation at Thames River Apartments in the coming weeks that police hope will not only boost security but also help officers build a rapport with the residents there.

Guilford police closed Route 1 between the intersections of Moose Hill Road and West Lake Avenue on Saturday night because of a serious two car crash. Police said early Sunday morning that the road had reopened. Four people were taken to the hospital, however their conditions are unknown at this time.

CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State officials and the Connecticut Better Business Bureau are offering tips to avoid being scammed as part of National Consumer Protection Week. The national awareness campaign runs Sunday through Saturday. The state Department of Consumer Protection and the Better Business Bureau are urging people to shred documents, organize important paperwork and increase online password security. They recommend not using the same password for more than one account and enabling two-step verification for accounts. They also will be offering daily tips on their websites and social media accounts.

MYSTIC BLUES FEST

The Mystic Blues Fest on hiatus, at least for 2017. The Day reports Chris Leigh, president of the Mystic Blues Festival, has announced the suspension of the event for this year after a heat wave last August resulted in diminished crowds at the 2016 gathering. The group is planning fundraisers and hopes to be able to stage the festival again in the future.

Police arrested three women for shoplifting at Clinton Crossing on Saturday afternoon. Police arrested the three women following a description shortly thereafter. Police seized several plastic bags, inside the offenders’ car, filled with hundreds of items of clothing and shoes that were shoplifted from several Clinton Crossing stores totaling $10,000. Police said they were called to Clinton Crossing for a separate incident when a Polo employee alerted them to a shoplifting incident. Police arrested Betzaida Rodriguez, Delia Rodriguez-Perez, and Sheyla Orengo, all of Springfield, Massachusetts. The three are charged with larceny in the 2nd degree and conspiracy to commit larceny and are all held on $5,000 bond.

MINORS-MARRIAGE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers have scheduled a public hearing on a bill that would ban minors from getting married. The Judiciary Committee hearing Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford will focus on legislation that would set the minimum age for marriage at 18 — a proposal supported by human rights activists and opponents of forced marriages. Connecticut law now allows children under 16 to get married with a probate judge’s permission. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds need permission from their parents or guardians. Human Rights Watch says studies show marriage before age 18 can have harmful effects on girls and women including higher poverty rates and potentially higher risks for mental health problems and domestic violence. Women who were forced to marry at young ages are expected to testify at Monday’s hearing.

BEAR HUNTING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — With bear sightings on the increase in Connecticut, lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow the animals to be hunted. The General Assembly’s Environment Committee will hear testimony Monday on a bill requiring the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to come up with regulations and standards for black bear management, including hunting seasons and permit eligibility. Days before the hearing, numerous opponents and proponents had already submitted written testimony on the bill, originally proposed by Litchfield Rep. Craig Miner, the committee’s Republican Senate chairman. Opponents contend bears are a slow-to-reproduce species and would be susceptible to overhunting. But proponents note how bears are moving into more urban areas and can be costly for the state to handle. They say a regulated hunting season would save the state money.