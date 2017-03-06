MONDAY EVENING UPDATE









EARLY VOTING BEING PUSHED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s secretary of the state is urging legislators to allow voters to cast ballots early. Denise Merrill, a Democrat, told members of the Government Administration and Elections Committee on Monday that Connecticut’s voters are “being deprived of a valuable convenience.” She notes how 38 other jurisdictions already permit voters to cast a ballot early. Lawmakers are considering several bills that would allow voting before Election Day. One is a resolution for a state constitutional amendment that would remove the language limiting voting to one day. Another proposed constitutional amendment would remove the language limiting when absentee ballots can be used. That’s in addition to a bill that would allow more people to cast absentee ballots. Merrill says many people are already using absentee ballots to avoid lines on Election Day.

PROTECT CT TOBACCO!!

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation want federal officials to enforce existing regulations on tobacco labeling, accusing foreign competitors of mislabeling their cigars as Connecticut shade tobacco. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and Reps. John Larson and Joe Courtney, all Democrats, sent a letter Monday to the acting commissioner and acting chairman of the Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission, seeking action. Connecticut shade tobacco, which is used as a wrapper for premium cigars, is renowned worldwide. The lawmakers say the Connecticut shade tobacco seeds are now grown elsewhere in the Northeast, as well as in Ecuador and other parts of Latin America. They say the different soils and climate conditions can change the taste greatly. They say labels contain the word “Connecticut” but unclear information about the tobacco’s origin.

PARENTS DEMANDING VIDEO NOT BE RELEASED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The parents of a University of Connecticut student who died after being run over by a campus fire department vehicle are asking a judge to prohibit public release of a school surveillance video of the accident. Abraham and Shinymol Chemmarappally made the request, saying release of the video would cause the family emotional anguish. The Hartford Courant and others requested the video’s release. A Hartford Superior Court judge has scheduled a hearing for next Monday. Authorities say the West Hartford couple’s daughter, Jeffny Pally, fell asleep in front of the fire department Oct. 16 after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party. A department SUV accidentally ran over her while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm. Six UConn students were charged with alcohol-related offenses after her death.

NORWICH MAN PLEADS IN ASSAULT AND ROBBERY CASE

A Norwich man pleads not guilty Monday to charges he assaulted a store clerk back in January while trying to rob the store. 50-year old Billy Parrilla appears in New London Superior Court. Police arrested him January 22nd after he entered the Mig Gente Convenience Store on Franklin Street. Police say he was robbing the clerk at knifepoint, when she attacked the suspect, and briefly got control of the knife. She injured Parilla’s hand, before he regained control of the knife, continuing to take money from the cash register before fleeing. He was later apprehended at the Downtown Norwich Transportation Center. Parilla’s being held in lieu of 175-thousand dollars.

ELDERLY RI TWINS DIE

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) – The family of 97-year-old twin sisters who died in freezing temperatures after falling at one of their homes says the two lived with charm, grace, kindness and style. Police say Jean Young Haley and Martha Young Williams died after they fell outside at Haley’s house in Barrington on Friday and became stranded in the frigid cold. A neighbor found them Saturday morning. Overnight temperatures in the area dropped as low as 11 degrees, with wind chills as low as minus 8. Their family issued a statement Monday thanking people who have extended condolences, and remembering the pair as an inspiration with a great passion for life. Police have said it appears Williams, of East Providence, fell in the driveway, and Haley fell as she tried to go call for help.