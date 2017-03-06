MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

CASINO FOES MAKE CASE

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) – Anti-casino activists are meeting in East Windsor as two tribes have proposed a casino in town. The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut is hosting a meeting at East Windsor High School Monday evening to discuss the “social and economic costs” of casinos. The meeting comes as state lawmakers have scheduled a Thursday hearing on legislation allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to open their proposed casino.

TWO MISSING TEENS SHOW UP

(Westerly, RI) — Two Westerly teenagers are safe after being reported missing Thursday by their families. New York City Police located 16-year-old Khia Lake and 14-year-old Adrian Reno Saturday evening. Authorities were able to trace the pair to a subway station near Broadway and they were picked up there. This is the second time that Lake has run away from home.

FIRE DAMAGES HOUSE

Firefighters from eight local departments responded to a chimney fire on Farmholme Road in Stonington yesterday afternoon. The fire destroyed the attic and second floor of the home but the owner and his daughter, who were on the premises, were not injured. Significant damage was reported. The fire took about 30 minutes to be extinguished.

BRAINSTORMING TOURISM

Hoping to boost collaboration within Mystic Country, the Chamber of Commence of Eastern Connecticut will be holding a brainstorming event this month. The “hackathon” will take place March 24th and 25th at CURE Innovation Commons in Groton. It’s purpose is to help successfully shape the future of tourism in the region. Chamber President Tony Sheridan notes that tourism is a proven job creator and the lack of state funds has propelled the private sector to step in.

BEAUTIFYING PAWCATUCK

Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck will be the home of a massive art project in September. Two hundred artists are expected to contribute to the painting of 15 vintage murals on the walls of local businesses. Downtown Business Association President Wendy Brown likens it to “painting history one wall at a time.” Brown is also chairing the commitee organizing the project. She says they are currently in the process of raising funds to pay the artists for their original artwork.