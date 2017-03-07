TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE









SCHOOL BUS CRASH

CANTERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Seven people have been treated at the hospital after a car collided head-on with a school bus on Route 169 in Canterbury. Connecticut State Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when a Cadillac sedan driven by 30-year-old Justin Rice of Ledyard apparently crossed the center line and struck the oncoming bus, which was carrying 34 students headed to Norwich Tech and Griswold High School. Everyone involved in the crash was taken to the hospital as a precaution. At least five students and the bus driver reported minor injuries. Rice had to be extricated from the vehicle and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He’s being treated at Hartford Hospital. He wasn’t able to give a statement at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation. The incidents closed Route 14 and Route 169 in both directions.

TRIBAL CASINO AGREEMENT IN JEOPARDY??

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A former U.S. Department of Interior secretary is warning Gov. Dannel P. Malloy that Connecticut’s current casino revenue sharing arrangement with two federally recognized tribes could end if those tribes are allowed to open a third casino in East Windsor. In a letter sent Tuesday, Ken Salazar says there’s “substantial risk” the Department of Interior won’t approve amendments the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes will likely propose to the gambling agreement they now have with the state. Salazar led the Department of Interior for five years during the Obama Administration. He was hired as a consultant by MGM Resorts International, which is building a casino in Springfield, Massachusetts. A spokesman for the tribes says MGM is “willing to pay anyone and everyone to stop our project from moving forward.”

MALLOY URGES FRA TO INVEST IN NE CORRIDOR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging the Federal Railroad Administration to focus on overdue investments needed to ensure the Northeast rail corridor is in a state of good repair and can handle ridership for the next 10-to-15 years. In a letter released Tuesday, Malloy said Connecticut has been clear such investments “are the necessary foundation for any longer-term high-speed rail investment, and will deliver the most cost-effective outcomes.” The Democrat is also urging federal officials to table consideration of any new alignment of the tracks, including the proposed bypass between Old Saybrook and Richmond, Rhode Island. He says they have “potentially unacceptable physical, historic, environmental and community impacts without significant benefit-cost outcomes.” FRA is accepting feedback on a proposal to speed up travel between Washington, D.C. and Boston.

POT HEARING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Opinions are mixed about whether Connecticut should legalize recreational use of marijuana by adults. Some state legislators on Tuesday touted the potential benefits of legalization, ranging from better control and regulation of a now-illegal industry to additional tax revenue for the state and communities. But other lawmakers urged colleagues to go slow and see what happens in neighboring Massachusetts, where a new voter-approved state law legalizing recreational use of the drug will take effect in mid-2018. Groton Rep. Joe de la Cruz, a Democrat, says the Connecticut General Assembly should “wait it out” and let Massachusetts “go through the growing pains.” The Public Health Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on the first of several bills filed this session and backed by Democrats and Republicans that would legalize recreational marijuana.

DRUNK LAWMAKERS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island lawmaker says she’s surprised by the “insane amount of drinking” that goes on in the State House. Providence Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh tells WPRO-AM that lawmakers have “file cabinets full of booze.” She says they recently took shots on the floor of the House of Representatives to celebrate Dominican Republic Independence Day. Walsh, a new legislator who took office in January, says the drinking blows her mind and it’s “outrageous” that you can’t drive after two beers “but you can make laws that affect people’s lives forever when you’re half in the bag.” Joking about the possibility of a police checkpoint outside the legislators’ parking lot, Walsh says, “I’m going to be the person who ruined drinking at the State House. They’ll love me forever.”