TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NEW CASINO NOT POPULAR

(East Windsor, CT) — Proposed competition for Springfield’s new MGM casino is not sitting well with some Connecticut residents. A meeting was held in East Windsor last night featuring a number of residents who said they didn’t want a new casino in town. The Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans recently reached an agreement to place a third casino in East Windsor as officials worry about the impact on Connecticut gambling revenue from the new Springfield casino. Last night’s meeting, hosted by the Coalition Against Casino Expansion, drew about a hundred people.

COMING TO A HEAD

It looks like the controversy over unsanitary conditions at the Crystal Avenue high rises in New London is finally coming to a head. Residents have complained about a lack of security, poor maintenance, and cockroaches for the past year. New London Housing Authority Board Chairman Betsy Gibson told the city council last night that the city has to address the situation, especialy in light of the latest complaint about no hot water. The attorney representing the Crystal Avenue tenants is threatening to take legal action if the city hasn’t rectified the situation by April 1st. He says city officials need to outline their plan to find permanent homes for his clients as stipulated by a 2014 court agreement.

GOING TOBACCO FREE

The Old Lyme Board of Selectmen reviewed a draft of a tobacco free policy last night and plan to send it to the town attorney for review, with some revisions. The policy calls for a ban on tobacco products at town facilities as a matter of public health and safety. It would affect town beaches, parks, playgrounds and similar sites. As drafted, any form of tobacco would not be tolerated. Repeat violators could be restricted or fined. Officials hope to have approval by summer.

DRUG BUST

After a month long heroin investigation, a warrant was issued and arrests were made in Norwich yesterday. Christopher Nolan and Lashea Wade, both of 21 North Cliff Street, were charged with multiple counts of drug possession and intent to sell. They were also charged with operating a drug factory out of the residence. Police seized drugs, cash and vehicles. Norwich and Waterford Police were involved, as well as the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force.

NFA OPPOSES BILL

A public hearing was held in Hartford yesterday on a bill proposed by Governor Malloy that would affect endowed academies in the state,including Norwich Free Academy. NFA leaders and supporters were on hand to voice their opposition. The bill was designed to give towns that send students to these schools a say in budgetary and other decisions. NFA’s Board of Trustees takes issue with giving the eight partner school districts voting membership.

SHARED WORKSPACE CREATED

The former American Velvet Mill in Stonington will be the site of a new co-working space. Developers say Shared Quarters will meet the needs of freelancers, entrepreneurs and remote workers with an alternative to working from home. About 30 workers at one time will be able to utilize the 1,000 square foot space. Members would rent monthly and receive a desk and chair, access to Wi-Fi and a printer, with no minimum lease agreement. There are currently only a few shared work spaces like this available in this area.

PI DAY BACK

March 14th is known as Pi Day, and once again this year the Connecticut Tigers will open their box office to sell Opening Day tickets and food vouchers for $3.14. The game itself is June 19th. According to Tigers GM Dave Schermerhorn, this has been a very popular promotion for the past two seasons. Pi Day tickets can be purchased at Dodd Stadium, online or by phone. Tickets for regular season home games go on sale in April.

BUS CRASH INJURES KIDS

CANTERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say several ambulances have responded to a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Canterbury. State police say the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday suffered a serious injury and was trapped in the vehicle. Police say some of the high school age children on the bus suffered minor injuries. Dispatchers say four ambulances responded. No names were released. Route 14 and Route 169 were closed in both directions. The cause remains under investigation.