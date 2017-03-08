WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE









EX-GIRLFRIEND OF ROBBERY SUSPECT CHARGED

The former girlfriend of a Norwich robbery suspect has been charged in connection with the crime. Police say 42-year old Kim Gladue is accused of accessory to first-degree robbery, and is being held on 50-thousand dollars bond. Her ex-boyfriend, 29-year old Michael Baker, also from Norwich, is accused of holding up Harry’s Market on Bridge Street in Occum January 21st. Police say Gladue was found hiding in her parked car in nearby Versailles during the initial investigation into the robbery, and denied knowing Baker. Gladue was to appear in court today.

STATE LAWMAKERS HAGGLE OVER MORE BUDGET TIME

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A proposal to give Connecticut municipal leaders more time to pass local budgets has hit a snag. Senate Democrats on Wednesday abruptly ended debate on the bill after Republicans raised concerns. Democrats accused their counterparts of waging a filibuster to kill the legislation, something the GOP denied. The two parties hold an equal number of seats in the chamber. Some city and town leaders asked for extra time given the uncertainty surrounding the state budget and level of aid to cities and towns. Proponents still hope to pass legislation. House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says a delay makes sense considering Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget includes “drastic changes in municipal funding.” The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities has requested the delay. Some local charters require municipal budget deliberations to begin now.

CASINO RENDERINGS UNVEILED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes have unveiled an artist’s rendering of their proposed casino in East Windsor. A picture of the gleaming 200,000-square-foot structure was released Wednesday. It bears the names of the tribes’ two southeastern Connecticut casinos: Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes say their new gaming and entertainment facility will include 2,000 slot machines and 50 to 150 table games. The tribes recently signed an agreement with East Windsor to build the jointly owned and operated casino at an old movie theater visible from Interstate 91. The tribes hope to compete with a new MGM Resorts International casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts. The tribes still need approval from the General Assembly. MGM says the border casino isn’t in Connecticut’s best interest.

UCONN STUDENT ARRAIGNMENTS DELAYED

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) – A judge has postponed the arraignments of six University of Connecticut students charged with alcohol-related crimes connected to the death of a student who was run over by a campus fire department vehicle. All six students were scheduled Wednesday to make their first appearances in Rockville Superior Court, but their cases were continued to next month. Authorities say 19-year-old sophomore Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford, fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door in October after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party. A department SUV accidentally ran over her while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm. Police say four of the students arrested hosted the party and allowed minors to drink alcohol, while the other two bought and transported the alcohol for the party.

SEA GRANT MAY GO

A program credited with providing assistance on maritime and coastal-related issues may fall victim to federal budget cuts. The Connecticut Sea Grant Program, along with similar programs in other coastal states, Puerto Rico, and Guam, would receive no funding under the budget proposed by the Trump Administration, which would take effect October 1st. The Connecticut program is based out of the UConn-Avery Point campus in Groton, and, among other things, helps shoreline municipalities deal with the effects of strong storms and climate change. Connecticut’s Congressional delegation is vowing to fight for the Sea Grant funding.

PRUDENCE HAS HER DAY

The fifth annual Prudence Crandall Day observance is held Wednesday at the state capitol in Hartford. Connecticut’s official state heroine operated a school for young black women in Canterbury back in 1833, and encountered severe reprisals from townspeople. Speaking at today’s ceremony, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says Crandall more than ever remains an inspiration for all. Crandall’s school is now a museum at the intersection of Routes 14 and 169. A statue of her is located in the south lobby of the state capitol where the Crandall Day ceremony was held.

RI LAWMAKER BACKING OFF SLIGHTLY ON DRINKING COMMENTS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A new state lawmaker who says there’s an “insane amount of drinking” at the Rhode Island State House is walking back one of her comments. Providence Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh told WPRO-AM on Tuesday that lawmakers have “file cabinets full of booze,” but she said Wednesday that was a “sarcastic joke” and she hasn’t seen anyone’s liquor cabinet. Walsh is standing by other comments she made about legislators’ heavy drinking. She says some of it happens during legislative sessions, such as during celebratory toasts. She says alcohol is also a bigger problem at after-hours fundraisers and other events that successful lawmakers are expected to attend. Walsh doesn’t drink and says as a single mom she has to pay for babysitting whenever she goes out.