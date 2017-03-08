WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

PITCHING POLICE COVERAGE

A plan for providing police coverage to Preston was presented yesterday to town officials by Ledyard police and leaders of that town. Preston is exploring the benefits of partnering with Ledyard or Norwich to improve services and save money. The town currently has two residential troopers assigned for police coverage. Norwich police are expected to give their presentation this afternoon.

NO THANKS

Three people accused of first degree larceny and cheating at gambling appeared in New London Superior Court yesterday where they rejected three separate plea deal offers. Yan Wang, her husband Boheng Zang, and former Foxwoods dealer George Zhu, all of New York, will go to trial. They are accused of cheating Foxwoods out of more than a half million dollars in 2014.

LOCAL BAKER ON TV

A local pastry chef spent close to two weeks in Los Angeles last summer taping an upcoming Food Network show. Adam Young, who is the owner of Sift Bake Shop in Mystic, will appear in the Spring Baking Championship beginning Sunday at 9 p.m. While Young can’t reveal how he did against other contestants, he did say he enjoyed himself immensely. The winner of the bake off wins $50,000.