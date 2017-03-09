THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

WEATHER CHANGES

Been enjoying the recent mild weather??? Say goodbye to it. It’s back to winter as of Friday. The Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Center says snow will be developing around midnight, continuing through the morning commute, and into early afternoon. 2 to 5 inches of snow is predicted, followed by very cold weather for the weekend. If that’s not enough, there’s a potential for a major winter storm late Monday night and Tuesday. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, University of Connecticut officials say all campuses will be closed Friday.

SMALL TOWNS SAY NO TO PENSION CHANGES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Officials from small towns in Connecticut want state lawmakers to scrap Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposal to have municipalities pay one-third of teacher pension costs. The proposal requires cities and towns to contribute $407.6 million in fiscal year 2018 and $420.9 million in fiscal year 2019. Local leaders say it will lead to higher local property taxes. Litchfield First Selectman Leo Paul, president of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns, called the Democratic governor’s proposal on Thursday “patently unfair” because the Teachers’ Retirement System is a state-run, state-managed pension fund. He says lawmakers must “take this issue off the table.” Teachers pay 6 percent of their salaries into the fund. The state pays 100 percent of the employer’s share. Malloy says policymakers need to consider changes in teacher pension funding.

GUN PERMIT FEE INCREASES OPPOSED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gun rights supporters have turned out in force to oppose Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s plan to increase gun permit fees to help balance the state budget. The Democrat is proposing the five-year renewal fee for pistol permits climb from $70 to $300. For first-time pistol permit holders, fees would increase from $140 to $370, which includes a $70 charge collected by municipalities. Christopher Kopacki, the National Rifle Association’s state liaison, says the proposal imposes a heavy burden on law-abiding gun owners, especially those with low incomes. Many of the dozens of gun rights supporters who attended Thursday’s public hearing before the Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee took issue with Malloy’s past support for gun control measures. Malloy has said the proposed fees are in line with other jurisdictions.

STONINGTON SUPERINTENDENT RECOVERING

Stonington’s school superintendent has undergone successful heart surgery. Van Riley will be recuperating at home for about the next seven weeks after having a defective heart valve operated-on. Assistant Superintendent Nicki Gullickson will take over school operations, until Riley comes back.

MALLOY TALKS INFRASTRUCTURE IN WASHINGTON

The country’s crumbling infrastructure and what can be done to rectify it is addressed by Governor Dannel Malloy Thursday, as he spoke before the American Society of Civil Engineers in Washington. Malloy says politicians generally ignore the issue, because such upgrades are costly and time-consuming, thus, politicians can’t take credit when the work is done. He says the public also fails to see the big picture when it comes to infrastructure improvements. Malloy says he’s still hopeful President Trump can move ahead on his promise to drastically improve the country’s infrastructure.

RI AG DOESN’T WANT RECREATIONAL POT LEGALIZATION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island’s attorney general has launched a campaign against the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state. Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, a Democrat, announced a new coalition of legal pot opponents Thursday. Legislators in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly have been considering marijuana legalization more seriously since the November election, when Massachusetts voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational pot for adults in their state. Legalization advocacy group Regulate Rhode Island questions why Kilmartin is using state employees to lobby against a popular cause. Kilmartin says pediatricians and police are among those concerned that legalization will cause unintended consequences. One group in the coalition, Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which was co-founded by former Rhode Island Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, announced a new ad campaign on Thursday called “Are We Sure?”