THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE









NOT READY TO RELEASE

The final draft of the proposed purchase and sale agreement between Preston and the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority regarding the former Norwich Hospital property has been received by the Preston Redevelopment Agency. The tribe’s proposed 200 to 600 million dollar development agreement had been in the hands of both town and tribal attorneys making adjustments. The agency is not yet ready to vote on or release the 150 page document.

NORWICH’S TURN

Norwich police gave their proposal yesterday for providing coverage for the town of Preston. Preston’s Emergency Services Advisory Commitee is exploring contracting options with police in both Norwich and Ledyard. Ledyard presented earlier this week. The committee plans to submit its report and recommendation to the board of selectman by April 15th. Preston currently has two resident state troopers.

SUPER SEARCH

The current school superintendent of Preston will be retiring at the end of the school year and the search is on for his replacement. According to search consultant Betty Osga, the town has received 14 applicants, all from the Northeast, many from Connecticut. Preston had considered making the position part-time but decided it will remain full-time. The board of education hopes to have a successor by late May.

ROBBER SENTENCED

A Groton man was sentenced in New London Superior Court yesterday for robbing an Old Lyme Bank in September of 2015. Herman “Butchie” Smith received five years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. He stole approximately $14,000 from Webster Bank. Smith has 22 criminal convictions and has violated probation for many of those sentences, according to police and court records.

WOMAN INJURED SETTLES

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – The city of New London has agreed to pay $880,000 to a woman who suffered permanent spinal injuries when her car was struck from behind by a police vehicle driven by a city officer. An attorney for Lisa Cantler tells The Day (http://bit.ly/2moVSMt ) that the settlement was reached earlier this month just before the case went to trial. Cantler’s attorney says his client was stopped at a flashing red light waiting to make a left turn when she was slammed from behind by Patrolman Eric Hulland’s cruiser in March 2014. The attorney says Cantler twice underwent vertebrae fusion surgery and missed months of work. The officer said Cantler stopped suddenly and he did not have time to react.