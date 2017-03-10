FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

SNOW GONE, NOW BITTER COLD

BOSTON (AP) – A late winter storm has left several inches of snow on the ground in portions of southern New England, with frigid cold moving in right behind it. Portions of Cape Cod and Rhode island were reporting more than six inches of snow on the ground by mid-afternoon Friday, as was the island of Martha’s Vineyard. Around five inches fell in the Norwich-New London area. The snow began falling before dawn, prompting many school districts to call off classes for the day. Roads were slippery but few serious accidents were reported. Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing throughout the weekend in much of the region, with wind chills making it feel like it’s below zero on Saturday night.



BROTHERS IN COURT

Brief court appearance Friday for two brothers, formerly from Danielson, who face charges of severely mistreating three children while also viewing child pornography in their home. The children’s father, 24-year old Nicholas Emory, and his 29-year old brother Jason had their cases continued Friday in Danielson Superior Court. Both of them, along with a third brother and the children’s mother, are all accused of neglecting the young children, with state police last July finding them malnourished, not able to speak, missing teeth, and not toilet-trained. The children were placed in state custody. The Emory brothers are being held on bond, the mother is out on bond.

MASS. COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF MOHEGAN SUN

BOSTON (AP) – Good news for Mohegan Sun. Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled a lawsuit challenging Wynn’s gambling license can move forward. The Supreme Judicial Court on Friday concluded a lower court should consider whether the state Gaming Commission violated the open meetings law as it deliberated the Boston-area casino license. It ultimately picked Wynn over Mohegan Sun in 2014. The court said such a violation could nullify actions taken at the meetings, or result in civil penalties or other legal remedies. The court also affirmed Mohegan Sun is entitled to some form of judicial review but not the city of Revere or a local labor union, which had also challenged the Wynn decision. The commission says its licensing process was “comprehensive, fair and highly transparent” and will be “vigorously” defended in court. Mohegan Sun didn’t immediately comment.

NO MARRIAGE FOR MINORS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut is the latest state to consider legislation prohibiting a marriage license from being issued to anyone under 18. While the state’s legal age to marry is already 18, the law allows 16- and 17-year-olds to marry so long as they have parental consent. Children aged 15 and younger can also marry if they obtain approval from a parent and probate court judge. Human rights activists say such exceptions have led to forced and arranged child marriages. Connecticut’s Judiciary Committee held off Friday from voting on a bill that’s similar to ones being considered this year in several other states, including New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Texas and Missouri. The New Jersey-based Unchained At Last is working to raise awareness about what it calls a human rights abuse.

EAST LYME SCHOOL REFERENDUM NEARS

East Lyme voters go to the polls Tuesday to decide whether a 37-point-5 million dollar elementary school renovation project is approved. The proposal would provide various upgrades to the town’s three schools, including air conditioning, security, new floors, doors, and light fixtures. The project also calls for a new roof at the Flanders Elementary School, a second gym at the Haynes school, and gym improvements at the Niantic Center School. Polls will be open from 8 AM to 8 PM at the East Lyme Community Center. If approved, construction would begin in June 2018, and be finished in fall 2019. The town clerk office is open tomorrow from 9 AM to noon to issue absentee ballots.

GROTON CITY TREATMENT PLANT IMPROVEMENTS

Proposed upgrades to the Groton City water treatment plant are to be put to a vote at a freeman’s meeting April 3rd. The 54-million dollar proposal would be the first major improvements to the facility in some 57 years. It was built in 1938. A 42-million dollar proposal was approved by townspeople two years ago, but all project bids came in over that amount. Opponents of the upgrades claim the city can’t take on any more debt. A public information meeting on the project is set for Monday night at 7 in the Groton City Municipal building, with public tours of the treatment plant scheduled on March 25th and April 1st.