FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

DOG FINDS DRUGS

A motor vehicle stop by Plainfield Police led to a drug arrest yesterday. An anonymous tip regarding “possible drug deals” near a bus stop led police to stop the Honda driven by James Yeargan of Plainfield. The K9 unit dog,Vader indicated illegal narcotics within the car. A requested search and seizure warrant was obtained and executed at Yeargan’s residence and he was charged with several counts of illegal sale and possession of narcotics.

POLICE ESCALATE TRAINING

Police in Norwich participated in training yesterday focused on the use of de-escalation techniques. Police Chief Patrick Daley says this initiative could be the first of it’s kind in New London County. The department’s Use of Force policy encourages using de-escalation “whenever possible and appropriate.” The instructors walked the trainees through different strategies using videos and frank discussion.

HOMEOWNER MISSING

A homeowner in Canterbury could not be located during and after a fire that destroyed his home yesterday afternoon. Plainfield Fire Marshall Paul Yellen says that firefighters who battled the blaze were concerned when they could not find James Benoit,whose car was in the driveway during the fire. His wife and parents tried calling his cell phone and received no answer. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TRIBES ARGUE FOR NEW CASINO

The legislature’s Public Safety Committee held a lengthy public hearing yesterday on two casino bills. One would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegans to jointly construct a gaming complex in East Windsor to compete with MGM’s resort going up in Springfield. The other bill opens casino development to any entity. Pequot Chairman Rodney Butler tells lawmakers Connecticut needs a third casino to protect jobs and revenue. A consultant for MGM told legislators a casino in the Bridgeport area would make better sense.