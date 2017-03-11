SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

MOHEGAN TRIBE WINS KEY LEGAL BATTLE

(The New London Day) Mohegan Sun won a key legal battle Friday in its more than 2-year-old challenge of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s 2014 decision to award the greater Boston casino license to Wynn Resorts. The New London Day reports Massachusetts’ highest court, the Supreme Judicial Court, ruled that a lower court can review Mohegan Sun’s claim that the commission violated an open meetings law while deciding whether to award the license to Wynn or Mohegan Sun, which had proposed a $1.3 billion resort casino in Revere adjacent to the Suffolk Downs racetrack. The five-member commission, whose chairman recused himself from the deliberations, voted 3-1 to award the highly coveted license to Wynn, which proposed a $1.6 billion project for Everett. Wynn Boston Harbor, as the project has since been named, now carries a price tag of $2.4 billion and is scheduled to open in 2019.

BITTER COLD EXPECTED FOR WEEKEND, SNOW STORM POSSIBLE FOR NEXT WEEK.

Connecticut residents will have to endure bitter cold temperatures this weekend after snow fell on Friday and ahead of another potential snowstorm next week. Bitterly cold air arrived on Friday night as temperatures were in the 20s as of 5 p.m. “This blast of arctic cold will rival the bitterly cold air that we had to deal with last weekend,” Channel 3 Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced that a Severe Cold Weather Protocol would be effect from Friday at 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Monday. DePrest said wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day on Saturday. Wind gusts of 40 mph were possible on Saturday. “Temperatures will drop into the single digits and lower teens Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. Wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below once again,” DePrest said. People venturing outside on Saturday including for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hartford were urged to “bundle up.” “The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hartford begins at 11 a.m. At that time, the temperature in Hartford will be about 22 degrees with a forecast wind chill of 5 degrees,” DePrest said. Snow fell throughout the state on Friday and affected the morning commutes of Connecticut drivers. School closings and parking bans were put in place ahead of the storm. The list can be seen here. The roads were pre-treated by the Department of Transportation. That, combined with previously warm temperatures, kept the roads clear for the most part on Friday morning. The snow ended around noon time, but not before 5 inches of snow fell in Newtown and Higganum.

GREAT DANE RESCUED FROM WILLIMANTIC RIVER

There were frantic moments for the owners of a Great Dane after it fell into the Willimantic River on Friday.Police said firefighters had to suit up in cold weather gear to rescue the dog from the frigid water around 9:30 a.m. They said it happened when the dog, named “Mike,” was out on a walk with his owners. The dog peered over the edge of a snow-covered embankment and slid 16 feet down it into the water. “This is my 21st year here and I’ve never witnessed anything quite like this,” Willimantic Police Lt. Stan Parizo said. Police reported that it was a struggle. Mike weighs about 140 pounds and is 11 years old. “The dog was struggling, and obviously the dog was tired,” Parizo said. “And we needed to get in there and get this dog out of the river.” Crews were finally able to rescue Mike. “The dog was not coming out from the owner’s command,” Willimantic Fire Department Capt. Ron Palmer said. “We had two firefighters, don cold waters suits. They had ropes on them. They traversed down the embankment, were able to locate the dog and the dog was really happy to see them. They were able to grab onto the dog, pull the dog out.” It took about five minutes to get Mike out of the water.”The owner was extremely happy,” Palmer said. “I’m sure the dog is going to be fine.” Rescuers brought him to the North Windham Animal Shelter in one of their cruisers. Police said the dog was treated for hypothermia and released later to his home. “I give all the credit to Captain Palmer and to city fire this morning, they saved that dog’s life, so it was a great effort,” Parizo said.

TOP FEDERAL PROSECUTOR IN CONNECTICUT RESIGNS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s top federal prosecutor is stepping down. United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre Daly announced her resignation on Friday, effective immediately. No reason was given, but it’s customary for U.S. Attorneys to leave office after a new president is elected. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has requested the resignations of U.S. attorneys appointed during the previous administration. Daly said serving in the post had been “a gift of a lifetime,” and she was proud of what her office had accomplished. Daly was nominated in 2014 by President Barack Obama. She previously served as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, and later a partner in a Connecticut law firm. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gustafson will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney until President Donald Trump nominates a successor.

CONNECTICUT, OTHER STATES LOOKING TO STOP CHILD MARRIAGES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut is the latest state to consider legislation prohibiting a marriage license from being issued to anyone under 18. While the state’s legal age to marry is already 18, the law allows 16- and 17-year-olds to marry so long as they have parental consent. Children aged 15 and younger can also marry if they obtain approval from a parent and probate court judge. Human rights activists say such exceptions have led to forced and arranged child marriages. Connecticut’s Judiciary Committee held off Friday from voting on a bill that’s similar to ones being considered this year in several other states, including New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Texas and Missouri.

The New Jersey-based Unchained At Last is working to raise awareness about what it calls a human rights abuse.

ANOTHER SPECIAL ELECTION PLANNED TO FILL LEGISLATIVE SEATS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Another special election is being held to fill vacant seats in the Connecticut General Assembly. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced Friday that voters will go to the polls on April 25 in the 7th Assembly District of Hartford and the 68th Assembly District of Watertown and Woodbury. Both openings occurred after the incumbent state representatives, Democrat Douglas McCrory and Republican Eric Berthel, were elected to the state Senate in the Feb. 28 special election. Besides McCrory and Berthel, West Haven Democrat Dorinda Keenan Borer won the 115th Assembly District seat last month. All three filled vacancies created by incumbent lawmakers who resigned in January to pursue other jobs in state government.