SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

A Blizzard Watch is in effect for late Monday and all day Tuesday as a nor’easter could bring upwards of 12 inches of snow to some parts of the state with high wind. The winter season is back in full force, bringing bitterly cold temperatures leading up to a hefty nor’easter due to enter the state late Monday; the national Weather Service has already issued a Blizzard Watch for southern Fairfield, southern New Haven, all of Middlesex, and and all New London counties, said meteorologist Mike Cameron. Cameron is tracking the storm in two varying, but trusted models. One model run from earlier today suggested a band of rain and snow into eastern Connecticut, whereas now the all of the model runs are suggesting the air will be cold enough for snow during the entire storm. Cameron said that the European model is forecasting a track farther east than it did before, suggesting less snow fall. Wind will also revisit the state, causing blustery conditions and lower visibility.

New London police arrested a woman who they say told police she stabbed her boyfriend with a decorative Samurai-type sword. The incident took place at 11:45 p.m. on Friday evening. Police arrested 52-year-old, New London resident Juanita Bentley after police learned she cut her boyfriend in the back and arms because he “wasn’t leaving the apartment fast enough” after an argument. Police said the boyfriend called 9-1-1 from a nearby apartment. He was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police charged Bentley with assault, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace. She is currently being held on $10,000 bond.

REVELERS FLOCK TO ST PATRICK’S PARADES DESPITE COLD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Frigid temperatures didn’t stop thousands of revelers from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at parades in southern New England. The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee’s 46th annual parade was held as scheduled in Hartford Saturday morning despite temperatures that only reached into the low 20s. The Hartford Courant reports that while attendance at the parade was lower than usual, revelers were enthusiastic. Attendees told the newspaper that they love going to the parade every year and they had no intention of breaking the streak. The 61th annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade was also held on Saturday in Newport, Rhode Island. Newport Mayor Harry Winthrop told WPRI-TV that cold temperatures wouldn’t stop his city’s parade, which was even held when a blizzard hit the region decades ago. The New London St. Patrick’s parade is set for today.

NORWICH ETHICS PANEL TO HEAR ANOTHER CMEEC COMPLAINT

NORWICH — The Bulletin reports at least one of four new complaints the Ethics Commission will take up behind closed doors Monday is related to a 2015 trip by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. Resident Scott Harrington said he filed the complaint based on past CMEEC trips, including the West Virginia trip. Harrington also challenged CMEEC’s use of an attorney to represent respondents in city ethics cases. The commissioners will review each complaint in executive session, chairwoman Carol Menard said. If probable cause is determined, the commission notifies all involved parties and schedules a public hearing. Harrington said he received word Feb. 22 from the commission that his complaint would be taken up Monday. The commission also told him the subjects of his complaint have been notified. Harrington said they are Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda and Division Manager Steve Sinko, Norwich Public Utilities Board of Utilities Commission Chairwoman Diana Boisclair and Vice chairman Robert Groner.

CT ADDS JOBS, BUT UNEMPLOYMENT RATE TICKS UP

The unemployment rate in Connecticut has ticked up slightly, even as the state added 5,700 jobs in January. The Connecticut Department of Labor says the January rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point, to 4.5 percent. The department says it’s still a full percentage point lower than a year ago. Andy Condon, director of the department’s Office of Research, says job growth in the third quarter of 2016 was modest and the fourth quarter was slightly down, ending the year essentially flat. He says the increase in jobs in January is a good start to 2017. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association told The Day (http://bit.ly/2naF7WQ) that Connecticut has now recovered 75 percent of jobs lost during the recession. The association says that’s the slowest growth in New England.

CONNECTICUT US ATTORNEY RESIGNS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s top federal prosecutor is stepping down. United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre Daly announced her resignation on Friday, effective immediately. No reason was given, but it’s customary for U.S. Attorneys to leave office after a new president is elected. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has requested the resignations of U.S. attorneys appointed during the previous administration.

RHODE ISLAND US ATTORNEY STEPS DOWN

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United States Attorney for Rhode Island Peter Neronha is joining other federal prosecutors around the country in stepping down at the direction of President Donald Trump. Neronha said his resignation was effective at midnight on Friday. It is customary for U.S. Attorneys to leave their jobs when a new president is elected. Attorney General Jeff Sessions requested the resignations of 46 U.S. Attorneys who had been appointed by the previous administration.

The state of Connecticut is running a new Zika public awareness campaign targeting springtime travelers. Television and radio ads in both English and Spanish will run statewide through the end of March. The spots focus on college students on spring break and other travelers heading to the Caribbean and other areas where the virus has been actively transmitted. The ads warn people about the risk of contracting the mosquito-borne virus, which has been blamed for causing birth defects. Public Health Commissioner Raul Pino says every case of Zika in Connecticut so far has been travel-related. As of this week, 111 Connecticut patients, including six pregnant women, have tested positive for the virus. An additional 52 patients have tested positive for a related class of viruses.

RI – SOLITARY CONFINEMENT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island prison officials say they’re considering reforms to the use of solitary confinement. The state Department of Corrections says it is working to reach a consensus with state lawmakers on proposed changes to how some inmates are classified and disciplined by being placed in restrictive cells. A legislative commission led by Providence Democratic Rep. Aaron Regunberg has been studying the state’s solitary confinement practices since last year. A round-table meeting was held Thursday. The corrections department said Friday it’s already implemented some reforms to increase out-of-cell time for some inmates and allow TV and radios in their cells. There’s also a proposal to provide certain inmates at least 10 hours a week of recreational time, and another 10 hours for them to participate in programs, though it’s not funded.