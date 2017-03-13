MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

CT TRAVEL BAN FOR TUES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is imposing a statewide travel ban beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday as the Northeast braces for a powerful nor’easter.

The governor says that wherever people are at sunrise Tuesday, they should expect to remain there through the storm and into the night. Blizzard conditions are expected Tuesday morning and the snow will pile up at rates exceeding three to four inches per hour, with winds as strong as 60 miles per hour. Nonessential state employees have been instructed not to report to work on Tuesday.

MORE ETHICS COMPLAINTS

Four Norwich Public Utilities officials may be under the microscope again for attending expensive fully-paid-for trips by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. The city’s ethics commission will hear back from a sub-committee next Monday investigating four new complaints filed earlier this year. The panel hasn’t released any details yet regarding the complaints, but one of them has been filed by city resident Scott Harrington. He says he wants the Ethics panel to investigate, among other things, an October 2015 CMECC trip to a West Virginia golf resort. He also thinks it’s improper for CMEEC to cover the NPU officials’ legal fees. Harrington says he has named N-P-U General Manager John Bilda, Division Manager Steve Sinko, and the chairman and vice-chairman of the city’s board of Public Utilities Commissioners in his complaint. Those four officials, along with city mayor Deb Hinchey, were cited last month by the ethics panel for violating Norwich’s ethics code by accepting an all-expense paid trip by CMECC last May to the Kentucky Derby.

TRIBES RESPOND TO A-G CASINO WORRIES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The two federally recognized tribes that hope to build a casino in East Windsor are questioning some concerns Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is raising about legislation needed to pursue the project. A spokesman for the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, Andrew Doba, says a letter released Monday by Jepsen does not address the actual legislation pending in the General Assembly. Doba says the bill includes language that should “assuage concerns” about Connecticut potentially losing its share of slot machine revenues from the tribes’ two existing casinos if they’re allowed to build a third to compete with MGM Resorts International’s casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts. Jepsen says the risks associated with authorizing the state’s first casino on non-tribal reservation land “are not insubstantial and cannot be mitigated with confidence.”

NEW YOUTHFUL OFFENDERS UNIT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut has opened a new unit at the Cheshire Correctional Institution to house 18- to 25-year-olds. It’s part of Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s goal of preventing young adults who’ve committed nonviolent crimes from becoming career criminals. The unit, announced Monday, is known as the T.R.U.E. Program, for Truthfulness, Respectfulness, Understanding and Elevating. Offenders began integrating in January into the special unit, which separates them from the adult prison population. There are currently 38 inmates housed there. The program comes as Malloy reintroduces legislation creating a new category of non-violent offenders called young adults, 18 to 21 years old. They’d be treated using procedural rules common in the juvenile justice system. Police and court records related to their arrest would be erased if they didn’t reoffend for four years.

ANTI-HATE CRIME PROPOSAL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he’s introducing legislation that would strengthen federal law to help combat an uptick in hate crimes occurring across the nation. The proposal creates incentives for law enforcement to submit credible and complete reports on hate crimes. Grants would be established to fund state-run hate crime hotlines. Also, victims of hate crimes would have the right to sue in federal courts, even in states without hate crime laws. Blumenthal, a Democrat, unveiled his proposal Monday in Hartford. He says FBI data show a 6.8 percent increase in hate crimes nationwide in 2015, but due to “dramatic underreporting” the real figure is likely much higher. He was joined by representatives from advocacy groups who are concerned by the latest spate of hate speech, threats and attacks.



