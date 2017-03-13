MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

BLIZZARD WARNING

A powerful nor’easter could bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some parts of the Northeast. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Northern New London County from late Monday night through Tuesday evening. Winter storm warnings are out for the shoreline and Windham County. Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney is predicting 10-20 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected. The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday morning through the afternoon. Boston also could get 12 to 18 inches, while Philadelphia could see 6 to 12 and Washington 6 to 10.

NETS STILL CONSIDERED

The Connecticut Tigers hope to install protective foul ball netting at Dodd Stadium this season. The goal is to improve fan safety under guidelines suggested by Major League Baseball back in 2015. The Norwich Baseball Stadium Authority is waiting for a final design and price quote from Jaypro Sports of Waterford. The Tiger’s season begins on June 19th.

HOUSING COMING

Construction could begin in July or August on the affordable apartments that will be located at the former St. Mary Star of the Sea School in New London. A Diocese of Norwich official says the 30 units are expected to be available for lease by January of 2018. A portion of the housing on the redeveloped property will be reserved for the homeless.

REFERENDUM OFF

The impending storm has caused East Lyme to cancel the elementary school referendum scheduled for tomorrow. The $37.5 million proposal seeks to improve the town’s three elementary schools. First Selectman Mark Nickerson says he will work with all officials involved today to determine how to best reschedule the vote.

POLICE: WOMAN ATTACKS WITH SWORD

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut woman is heading to court to face charges that she attacked a man with what police described as a “Samurai-type” sword. Police say 51-year-old Juanita Bentley, of New London, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including first-degree assault. Police responded to a report of a stabbing just before midnight Friday. The alleged victim told officers that he and Bentley had been arguing when she asked him to leave the apartment. He told police Bentley took the sword from the wall and cut him on the back and arms as he fled. He was treated at the hospital for injuries not considered life threatening. Bentley was held on $10,000 bail over the weekend.

CRASH KILLS MAN

GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police say a Danielson man is dead after his car hit another vehicle head-on in Griswold. Police say 73-year-old Robert Rubenoff was traveling south on state Route 164 just after 10 p.m. Saturday when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a northbound BMW driven by Kenneth Yin, of Lowell, Massachusetts. Rubenoff was taken to Backus Hospital and then transferred to Hartford Hospital where he later died. Police say Yin and two of his passengers suffered minor injuries. A third passenger suffered serious injuries. They were all hospitalized. Police say the road wasn’t lit in the area of the crash. Authorities are investigating.