TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

SNOW TOTALS DOWNGRADED

Channel 3 has downgraded the snow totals in southeastern and most of eastern Connecticut as an eventual change to rain has taken the prediction from 8-12 inches to 6 to 10 inches. Meteorologist Mike Cameron says once the switch, it might switch back to snow tonight but if it does, there will be very little additional powder. In his 9 o’clock update, Governor Dannel Malloy said only a handful of accidents have been reported as residents have been adhering to the travel ban, which still is in effect.

TREATMENT PLANT UPGRADE DISCUSSED

With the last major upgrade completed in 1960, 57 years later the Groton Utilities water treatment plant is being considered for modernization and upgrades. The cost will be $54 million dollars. Groton City officials held a public information session last night with each speaker walking up to the podium expressing the same theme. The cities water treatment plant seriously needs to be updated. Plant operators say they can’t buy parts for the electrical system because it’s too old. They say pipes have corroded and even some valves don’t work.

NO HOUSING AT SEELY

A possible housing development in Groton will not be built on the former William Seely School property. The commercial development company Kincora Development LLC has terminated it’s agreement with the town. They had been considering building a multifamily housing development and possibly a hotel. The letter submitted ending the deal did not explain the reasons for termination. The town council plans to discuss the property on March 28th.

PI DAY EXTENDED

The 2017 Pi Day ticket discount promotion being offered for the Connecticut Tigers Opening Day has been extended due to today’s weather. Game tickets and vouchers are being offered for $3.14 for use on June 19th. The box office at Dodd Stadium will not be open today but the offer will now stand through Thursday. Online purchases will be available today through Thursday.

OUTSOURCING CONSIDERED

The Montville School Board is reviewing four bids from transportation companies as they are exploring outsourcing school busing. Employees who currently operate the buses, which are town owned, are worried about losing their union benefits. Approximately 35 drivers and three mechanics are employed by Montville. They are unionized with the Teamsters Local 493 Chapter.

VICTIM FOUND

A Canterbury man, whose house was destroyed in a fire last week, was pulled over last Friday in Old Saybrook and accused of stealing the SUV he was driving. This was approximately 12 hours after the fire. Authorities had been searching for James Benoit, as his car was in his driveway at the time of the blaze, but he was not on the property. A cause had yet to be determined for the fire. The Canterbury Fire Marshal’s Office, with help from the state, is still investigating.