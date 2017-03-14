TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE









STORM LEAVING

Today’s Nor’easter is moving out of here, and with that, Governor Dannel Malloy lifted the state wide travel ban at 5 this afternoon. The 12-hour ban on non-essential travel on Connecticut’s highways was a big help, according to Malloy, in getting the roads plowed quickly, and having highway emergencies being tended-to by state police. Snow accumulations range from 2 to 4 inches here in Southeastern Connecticut to nearly 2 feet of snow in Western Connecticut. Governor Malloy says non-essential state employees don’t have to report to third shift work tonight. . Rail and bus service is expected to resume tomorrow morning. Bradley Airport hopes to resume some outgoing flights tonight, but you’re asked to contact your airline regarding specific flights.

BOARD OF FINANCE LIKES TRIBE’S PLAN

Preston’s Board of Finance says a proposed purchase and sales agreement with the Mohegan Tribe regarding the former state hospital property is very positive. Panel chairman Norm Gauthier says there are no red flags for his group. The Board met behind closed doors for some three and a half hours Monday night to review the document with attorneys representing both the town and the tribe. The board didn’t vote on the plan. The town’s Redevelopment Agency and Board of Selectmen is expected to review it later this week. The document becomes public if the P-R-A approves it. Public informational meetings, a public hearing, and an eventual referendum would follow. The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority and Tribal Council have approved the agreement.

DOCS WANT SUIT TO COME BACK

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A group of doctors who treated mass shooting victims is asking the Connecticut Supreme Court to reinstate a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Lawyers for the doctors said Tuesday that they planned to file a friend-of-the-court brief asking the justices to overturn a lower court decision in October that dismissed the lawsuit against Remington Outdoor Co., of Madison, North Carolina. They say makers of military-style rifles should be held liable for injuries the rifles cause. Gunman Adam Lanza used a Bushmaster rifle to kill 20 children and six adults at the Newtown school in December 2012. The lawsuit against Remington was filed by a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the Newtown shooting.