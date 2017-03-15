WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE









COMMITTEE APPROVES MORE CASINO GAMBLING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut legislative committee has moved along two dueling bills that would expand casino gambling in the state. Despite Wednesday’s vote, members of the General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee made it clear the issue is far from settled. Several lawmakers said a broader conversation about the implications of expanding casino gambling is needed. Colchester Rep. Linda Orange says “it’s a much bigger issue” than one committee’s vote. One bill authorizes the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a jointly run casino in East Windsor. The tribes say they need the facility to blunt competition from the MGM Resorts International casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts. The second bill requires two state agencies to create a process for requesting proposals from developers to build a commercial casino anywhere in Connecticut.

JURY SELECTION IN ROTTWEILER CASE

Jury selection in the trial of a Plainfield woman who’s charged with failing to control her two Rottweiler dogs is set to begin May 8th. Jenna Allen is accused of reckless endangerment and other charges after the dogs severely attacked a Canterbury home health care aide, Lynne Denning, in Allen’s home in December, 2014. Denning has had to undergo numerous reconstructive surgeries. Allen has rejected a plea deal which would have had her spend a month behind bars, and pay 430 dollars in fines. The two dogs were euthanized. A co-defendant, Corey Beakey has also rejected a plea deal, and is to have a judicial pre-trial conference Tuesday. Allen and Beakey are both out on bond.

OPEN CARRY DEBATE

Should anyone in Connecticut who openly carries a revolver or pistol be required to present their open carry permit to a police officer, if asked? A bill that would require that is discussed during a Judiciary Committee public hearing at the state capitol. Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane supports the proposal. Kane says it would calm the fears the public has when they see someone openly carrying a weapon. Connecticut Citizens Defense League Executive Director William Curlew opposes the bill, saying it unfairly targets legal gun owners.

ROBBERY ARREST WARRANT

A Massachusetts man is being sought for a Norwich bank robbery last October. Norwich police have an arrest warrant for 45-year old Steven Silva, last known to be living in Springfield. He’s accused of robbing the Downtown Norwich office of Eastern Savings Bank on October 17th, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries. Silva is currently in jail in Vermont in connection with a December 10th robbery in a Hartland bank, and has been linked to other similar robberies in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont. He has previous armed robbery convictions.

QUICK WORK

Norwich police made quick work of a liquor store heist thanks to help on social media. Soon after the North Main Street Liquor Store was held up Tuesday, police had three suspects in custody. Police had put surveillance photos on Facebook and the community responded with identifications. Around 9 PM, police arrested 22-year-old Justis Little, 21-year-old Kayla Burgess of Norwich and 23-year-old Tristian Irvin of Massachusetts. The theft occurred at about 4:15.